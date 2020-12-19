Daily Ent Recap Dec 19: Kriti Sanon Tests Negative For COVID-19 And Other Important News

From actor Kriti Sanon testing negative for COVID-19 to complaint against Kangana Ranaut for her Tweet against former Union Minister, many celebrities made headlines on December 19. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Kriti Sanon tests negative for COVID-19

Kriti Sanon has tested negative for COVID-19. She took to Twitter to share the health update with her fans. She thanked the BMC officials for their help and also thanked her fans and well-wishers for supporting her as well. Kriti had tested positive after she returned from the shooting schedule of her next in Chandigarh.

Happy to inform everyone that i have finally tested Negative for COVID-19!

A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance.🙏🏻

And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love❤️❤️ — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) December 19, 2020

Also read | Kriti Sanon Tests Negative For COVID-19, Thanks Fans For Wishes In Heartfelt Post

Complaint against Kangana Ranaut

Yet another complaint has been lodged against Kangana Ranaut. This time it was by Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha. He has raised an objection against the use of words she has for him. He also accused Kangana Ranaut of tarnishing his image. As per a report on PTI, the case against Kangana Ranaut was filed in the court of the CJM in Patna on Friday.

Also read | Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut In Patna Court For Tweet On Former Union Minister

Ankita Lokhande’s birthday celebrations

Ankita Lokhande’s birthday celebrations took place at midnight. The Pavitra Rishta actor took to Instagram to share the pictures from the celebrations. She also uploaded a five-minute-long video. She is seen making a wishing before she cut the cake. She captioned the video as ‘birthday special’.

Also read | Ankita Lokhande Shares Pictures Of Her Midnight Birthday Celebrations With Friends

Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy

Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a picture of her and husband Rohanpreet Singh cradling her baby bump. This picture made headlines as people assumed her to expecting a child. But she clarified that she was not pregnant. She uploaded another picture, which cleared the air that she and Rohanpreet are coming out with a new song which is titled as Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Bollywood reacts to India vs Australia match

Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over India’s performance at the ongoing India vs Australia Test match. India has registered the lowest Test score of all time on Saturday. Actor Gulshan Devaiah quipped that the bowler getting ‘hurt’ similarly hurt his feelings and that he’d go to bed pretending it was yesterday.

36-9 + Shami Ret hurt has hurt my feelings. That’s it I am going back to bed to pretend it’s still yesterday. #INDvsAUS — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) December 19, 2020

RIDICULOUS this groupism and selection favouritism has to stop now ... I want to see the resignation letters of this whole team, by EOD on my desk 😡😡😡 #INDvsAUSTest — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) December 19, 2020

Hey India might still win . It ain over till the last bowler stings ( or doesn't !) https://t.co/7moo3mSOGE — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) December 19, 2020

Also read | Bollywood Shocked With India's Collapse Against Australia; Express Optimism Amid Trolling

Image courtesy- @kritisanon and @kanganaranaut Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.