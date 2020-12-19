Kriti Sanon Tests Negative For COVID-19, Thanks Fans For Wishes In Heartfelt Post

Actress Kriti Sanon who was earlier tested positive for COVID shared a post on Twitter and informed fans that she has tested negative for the virus. The actress in her post thanked BMC officials and Assistant Commissioner for all their help and assistance while she was quarantined at home.

Kriti Sanon tests COVID negative

The actress also took a moment to thank her doctors and fans for all their warm wishes and love that kept her strong and going through the tough times at home. Kriti Sanon had tested positive for the virus post her return from the shooting schedule of her next in Chandigarh. The actress had returned to the city after wrapping up her shooting for next opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Happy to inform everyone that i have finally tested Negative for COVID-19!

A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance.🙏🏻

And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love❤️❤️ — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) December 19, 2020



The Heropanti actress had earlier shared a note to inform her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress further wrote that she is feeling fine and has quarantined herself as per BMC and her doctor’s advice. Kriti in the post thanked her fans for their messages wishing her speedy recovery and posts on social media. She shared the note and wrote, “I’d like to inform all that I have tested positive COVID-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry about as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!”

Earlier, while returning to Mumbai after wrapping her shooting schedule in Chandigarh, Kriti refused to remove her mask at the airport. The paparazzi present at the airport requested Kriti to remove her face mask for a few seconds so that they could take a picture, but Kriti was firm in her decision and said, "Absolutely, No.''

