Complaint against Kangana Ranaut in Patna court for tweet on former Union Minister

Kangana Ranaut continued to receive legal trouble for her Twitter activity, and the latest was a case filed against her by Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha.The politician objected to the words used against him in a tweet shared by the actor and accused her of 'tarnishing' his image. He sought court action after seeking the help of Mumbai and Bihar Police.

Case against Kangana Ranaut in Patna

As per a report on PTI, the case against Kangana Ranaut was filed in the court of the CJM in Patna on Friday. The complaint was lodged on behalf of Upendra Kushwaha by his party Rashtriya Lok Samata Party’s legal cell head Shyam Bihari Singh.

The case pertained to a tweet shared by Kangana Ranaut on December 3, which featured a picture clicked during the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections. The photo was captioned "new star in tukde tukde gang" and also featured labels like "jihadis", "urban naxals" and "Lutyen Liberals". Upendra Kushwaha took exception to the caption over him in the image, which read ‘Azad Kashmir".

Singh alleged in the complaint that no action was taken despite Kushwaha’s pleas with Bihar Police, Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra DGP over the ‘offensive’ tweet.

"When RLSP supporters visited the police station concerned to lodge an FIR they were told to approach the court. Hence, this petition," he claimed.

The complaint was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

Kangana Ranaut under legal trouble

Kangana Ranaut has been sent legal notices and a police complaint has also been filed against her over her recent tweets related to the farmers protests. This is apart from an FIR against her and her sister Rangoli Chandel over their alleged inflammatory tweets, in which they’ve been granted interim protection from arrest. Lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar has also filed a defamation case against the Tanu Weds Manu star.

(With inputs from PTI)

