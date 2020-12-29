Daily Ent Recap Dec 29: Ram Charan Tests Positive For COVID-19 And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Telugu actor Ram Charan being tested positive for coronavirus to Vijay’s Master movie’s release date being announced, many celebrities made headlines on December 29. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap.

Daily Ent Recap: December 29, 2020

Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19

Telugu actor Ram Charan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He updated his fans and well-wishers on Twitter and also asked everybody who was in contact with him to get tested as well. He is showing no symptoms and has home-quarantined himself. His fans have commented ‘get well soon Anna’ on the tweet as well.

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Vijay's Master's release date announced

One of Vijay's most-anticipated films Master’s release date has been announced. The film will hit theatres on January 13, 2021. The announcement of the movie was made by the official handle of the production banner XB Film Creators. The release date of the film coincides with the harvest festival Pongal’s festivities.

Holidate star Emma Roberts gives birth to a baby boy

Actor Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrette Hedlund have welcomed a healthy baby boy on December 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. She has named her son Rhodes. Both mother and baby are doing well post the delivery. According to a report by The Daily Mail, the newborn munchkin weighs nine pounds.

Irrfan Khan's last movie The Song of Scorpions poster shared by wife and son

The poster of late actor Irrfan Khan’s last movie The Song Of Scorpions has been shared by his wife Sutapa and son Babil Khan. The movie is set to release in 2021. Sutapa shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, “never the last time. A journey from the finite to the infinite.” Irrfan Khan has played the role of a camel trader in the film.

Tom Cruise resumes shooting for 'Mission Impossible 7'

Actor Tom Cruise has resumed shooting for his upcoming action-thriller film Mission Impossible 7. He had taken a short Christmas break. The shooting for the movie resumed in the UK despite the surge in COVID-19 cases.

