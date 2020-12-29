Ram Charan Tests COVID-19 Positive; '#GetWellSoonAnna' Takes Over Twitter

On December 29, 2020, Tollywood superstar Ram Charan took to his Twitter handle and informed his fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 35-year-old actor has shown no COVID-19 symptoms and has currently quarantined himself at home. In his tweet, he urged his friends and family who were around him in the past few days to get tested. The actor further said that he will keep his fans updated on his recovery soon.

#GetWellSoonAnna trends on Twitter

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

As soon as the actor made an announcement, his fans were quick enough to pray for his speedy recovery. '#GetWellSoonAnna' has been trending on the social media site. Many fans dropped positive and encouraging comments on the tweet. A user tweeted, “Wishing you a speedy recovery Charan garu”. Another one wrote, “#GetWellSoonCharan hope for ur speedy recovery anna...! You will comeback with more strength and more energy. Lots of love anna” with a red heart and kissing face emoticon. A fan simply commented, “Get Well Son Anna. Don’t worry Anna. We Fans with You. Take care & Everything will be change” with a red heart. Another one simply wrote, “Take care & Get well soon Anna”.

Wishing you a speedy recovery Charan garu. — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 29, 2020

#GetWellSoonCharan hope for ur speedy recovery anna..! You will comeback with more strength and more energy.

Lots of love anna💕😘❤️ — Vema Saidattavamsikrishna (@vema_vamsi) December 29, 2020

Get well Soon Anna 😣

Don't worry Anna

We Fans with You ❤🤗

Taka care & Everything will be change pic.twitter.com/M3np3KIcv7 — GS Madhan™ (@GSMadhan_Offl) December 29, 2020

Take care & Get well soon Anna ❤️😍

Love from @tarak9999 fans 👍... pic.twitter.com/DgMjjRZcUT — Bhargav Ram 🌊 (@cultTarakian999) December 29, 2020

Get well soon @AlwaysRamCharan ji. Praying for your speedy recovery 💐 — Rameshnaidu Nagothu (@RNagothu) December 29, 2020

Get well soon Anna

Today I will pray to Allah for you speedy recovery 💓🙏 — Saifur DHFC (@RamChar24009278) December 29, 2020

Take Care & Get well soon Anna ❤ pic.twitter.com/oVJZH3fUoh — [K] iTt[U] (@N_T_R_9999) December 29, 2020

Get Well Soon Anna



Stay Home Stay Safe



Love You Charan ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/LtYa9vQYFI — Bang RAM CHARAN Haters™ (@BangRCHaters) December 29, 2020

Get well soon Anna@AlwaysRamCharan gariki covid19 positive vachindata... But no symptoms... 1week lo happy news vintam #RamCharan nundi pic.twitter.com/67XNRVxzyw — MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI (@KChiruTweetsFan) December 29, 2020

Fastly recover for sure because no symptoms Anti body effect — tata akhil akhil (@tataakhilakhil1) December 29, 2020

A few days back, Ram Charan also visited the sets of his father Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu flick Acharya. The pictures of Ram’s surprise visit have gone viral on social media. Acharya is being directed by Koratala Siva and is jointly produced by Ram Charan along with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainment. The shooting for Acharya came to a halt in the month of March due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sir even I get goose bumbs whenever I think about what you said about the set. Your kinds words of appreciation means a lot to me. It makes me work even harder.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #Chiru152 @AlwaysRamCharan #chiranjeevi #koratalasiva @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro #productiondesign pic.twitter.com/sNpMOXt8Im — Suresh Selvarajan (@sureshsrajan) December 27, 2020

Acharya is an upcoming action-drama movie that stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Ram will be seen in a supporting role. The movie will be releasing in the second quarter of 2021. Ram Charan will also be appearing in a period drama, RRR alongside Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles. The movie was scheduled to release in January 2021 but came to a halt owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image Source: Ram Charan Instagram

