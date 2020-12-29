Vijay's Most Anticipated Action-drama Film Master's Release Date Announced

Actor Vijay's Master is one of his most anticipated films. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for the fans of Vijay, the production house of the movie, XB Film Creators, has finally announced the release date of Master. Read further ahead to know when the film will hit theatres.

Vijay’s Master’s release date announced

XB Film Creators have taken to their official Twitter handle to announce that Vijay’s Master will release in theatres on January 13, 2021. The release date of the film coincides with the harvest festival Pongal. This film, which is being made on a huge budget, is the first one of the sort to release on the silver screens post the lockdown. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the movie received the U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film was meant to release in summer 2020 but it was delayed due to the pandemic. There are also reports of Vijay having met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to request him to allow the full functioning of theatres. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The film is helmed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Master cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichandran.

The teaser of Master was released in November and it garnered over a million views within two days as well. The trailer of the movie has over 50 million views as well. Needless to say, Vijay’s fans have been waiting for Master to release for a long time. Vijay’s movies have been widely loved by his fan and movie-watchers. He has starred in some of the blockbuster movies. Some of his most popular movies are Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Kushi, Priyamaanavale and Thirumalai. His most popular film is Theri which is one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. Vijay is also a notable playback singer of the Tamil industry. He has been nominated several times for the Filmfare award for his stellar performances in films.

Image courtesy: @thalapathyvijay__official_ Instagram

