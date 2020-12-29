'Mission: Impossible 7': Tom Cruise To Resume Shooting At Longcross Film Studios In UK

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is all set to resume shooting for his much-awaited movie Mission: Impossible 7 at Longcross Film Studios in the United Kingdom. According to Variety, the actor is back in the UK after a short Christmas break. This time, the team and the makers have deiced to shift the production venue from Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden to Longcross to continue the shooting schedule.

Tom Cruise to resume shooting in the UK

The actor has returned to the UK despite the surge in the number of COVID cases in the country at a rapid pace. The shooting schedule of the film is expected to finish principal filming at the Longcross studio. According to the International media outlet, the studio falls under Tier 4 which means that it has the highest level of restrictions but film productions are allowed under strict protocols. The 58-year-old actor sometime back made it to the headlines after he ranted on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7 after catching his crew members not adhering to the COVID-19 rules in the UK.

After Tom Cruise's COVID rant from the sets of Mission: Impossible 7 was made public, the tension on the sets of the highly-anticipated film has escalated, even more, suggested a report by The Sun. The portal's latest report stated an insider revealed to them that several staff members have opted out from the film after Tom's second outburst. The insider told the portal that although things have calmed after the first outburst, tension has been building on the sets for months now. Apart from this, the actor was previously reported that Tom Cruise scolded his staff after two of them flouted social distancing guidelines on the sets of Mission Impossible 7. Production for Mission: Impossible 7 got delayed after 12 people tested positive on the Italy sets in October. The production was then moved to the UK in December. The Christopher McQuarrie directorial film is slated to hit the screens on November 19, 2021

(Image credit: Tom Cruise Official/ Instagram)

