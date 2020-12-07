Daily Ent Recap Dec 7: Actor Divya Bhatnagar's Death And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Divya Bhatnagar's death to singer Sunitha's engagement with beau Ram, many celebrities made headlines on December 7. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Singer Sunitha's engagement

Sunitha took to Instagram to announce that she has gotten engaged to beau Ram in an intimate ceremony. She also shared pictures of the ceremony. She also added that Ram is a caring friend and a wonderful partner and also that they would be getting married soon. She also thanked her well-wishers for understanding her.

Divya Bhatnagar's death

Actor Divya Bhatnagar has passed away after battling COVID-19. According to a report by SpotboyE, Divya's friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi shared the details of the actor's death. Yuvraj has revealed that Divya was shifted to the Seven Hill's Hospital after she faced breathing issues at about 2 AM. She was declared dead at 3 AM. According to reports of several online portals, her oxygen level had dropped to 71 and she was also put on ventilator support.

Niharika Konidela's wedding

Niharika Konidela's wedding is set to take place on December 9, 2020. The venue of the wedding is Udaipur. Niharika's father Nagendra Babu also shared pictures from the wedding pre-festivities. Her wedding is going to a star-studded affair. Allu Arjun flew to Udaipur with his family to the venue and also shared pictures of the journey.

Varun Dhawan has positive for COVID-19

In a now-deleted post, Varun Dhawan shared a picture with his friends and also warned people to stay careful while stepping out. “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19" was what he said in the post. Varun Dhawan was in Chandigarh shooting for his upcoming film. According to several media reports, the shooting of the film has been halted.

Dilip Kumar's heath not well

According to a report by Business Today, Saira Banu has revealed that Dilip Kumar's health is not too well. He has become weak and also added that his immunity is also low. She has also asked his fans to pray for his welfare.

