Sunitha Upadrasta Confirms Engagement With 'wonderful Partner' Ram; Says 'Delighted'

On December 7, 2020, Tollywood singer Sunitha Upadrasta took to her Instagram handle and announced her engagement with the business tycoon Ram Veerapaneni in the presence of their family members. She shared glimpses of the intimate ceremony and penned a long note in the caption. She informed her fans that the wedding dates are yet to be finalised. Ram Veerapaneni is a senior executive from a Telugu digital media house.

Sunitha Upadrasta gets engaged to business tycoon Ram Veerapaneni

In the pictures, Sunitha can be seen flaunting her smile with her beau and her family. She wore a navy blue coloured cotton saree with an off-white coloured blouse with a golden border. She wore minimal make-up and wore gajra in her hair. Her fiancé Ram wore a simple light blue shirt and dark blue coloured trousers.

In the caption, Sunitha wrote, “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life… the moment has finally come… Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner… we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well-wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do” with the praying hands emoticon.

Many of her fans were quick enough to like the post and flooded the comments section with congratulations and wishes. A fan wrote, “Congratulations Ma’am, I wish only positivity and blessings to both of you and a wonderful life ahead” with a red heart. Another one commented, “Heartiest congratulations on your new beginning ma’am” with praying hands and a smiley face emoticon. A user wished her luck and dropped a heart eye face emoticon. Another user wrote, “Feeling happy for u mam…”

Earlier, Sunitha married Kiran Kumar Goparaju at the age of 19. She has two children with him- Aakash Gopuraju and Shreya Gopuraju. Sunitha and Kiran got divorced later. The singer began her career with the Telugu movie Gulabi at the young age of 17 in the year 1995. Alongside being a singer, she is also a dubbing artist and actor. She is a recipient of nine Nandi awards and a National Award.

Image Source: Sunitha Upadrashta Instagram

