Niharika Konidela's Wedding: Allu Arjun Flies With Family To Attend Function In Udaipur

Niharika Konidela's wedding is going to be a star-studded affair. The Tamil-Telugu actor is set to tie the knot with long time beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in Udaipur. Actor Alla Arjun has also jetted off to attend Niharika Konidela's wedding. He has shared pictures from his flight journey. Scroll ahead to see the pictures.

Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia's Best Roles In Hindi Movies: From 'Khamoshi' To 'Entertainment'

Also read | Ian Somerhalder's Birthday: 'The Vampire Diaries' Star's Most Stunning Photos

Allu Arjun jets off with family wot attend Niharika Konidela's wedding

Actor Allu Arjun has shared pictures from his flight journey with his family to attend Niharika Konidela's wedding. The actor is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama while wife Sneha Reddy Allu is wearing a white and black long dress. The couple’s daughter Allu Arha is appearing to be enjoying the journey as well. Allu Arjun has shared a picture of him having fun with his son Allu Ayaan as well.

In the family photo that was clicked near the jet, all the Allu Arjun’s family members are huddled together and are all smiles for the camera. Allu wrote in the caption, Flying together as a family after years. N&C Wedding celebrations begin ... #allufamily’. The post garnered 406K likes within an hour of uploading and is still counting. Many of his fans have commented using red-heart emojis and fire emojis on the post. See their reactions here:

Niharika Konidela is going to tie the knot with fiancee Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 9, 2020. Niharika Konidela’s fiancee Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is a Hyderabad based techie. The pre-wedding festivities took place in Hyderabad.

Niharika shared a picture of her recreating her mother’s looks for the event. In the picture, she wore the same coloured saree her mother had worn for her wedding festivities. Her father Nagendra Baby also commented on the picture saying that his wife looks beautiful but his daughter looks like an angel. Nagendra Babu also shared pictures from the festivities on his Instagram.

Niharika Konidela rose to fame as a television presenter. Later, she starred starring in web series produced under her production house Pink Elephant Pictures. She is popular for her roles in web series like Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse. She has also starred in some of the popular movies as well. Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren being her Tamil language debut, Happy Wedding and Suryakantham being some of her notable works.

Also read | Rapper Cardi B's This Song Is Also Popularly Known As The 'hustler's Anthem'

Also read | 'The Queen's Gambit': 10 Key Details Missed By Audiences In The Series

Image courtesy- @alluarjunonline Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.