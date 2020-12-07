Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Divya Bhatnagar Passes Away At 34 Amid Covid-19 Battle

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar, who had been diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19, passed away at the age of 34. Divya had tested COVID-19 positive on November 28, 2020, and was admitted to Goregoan's SRV Hospital due to her critical condition. However, after battling with Coronavirus for over a week, the television actor left for her heavenly abode on Monday morning at Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital.

Also Read | Divya Bhatnagar's Husband Gagan Rubbishes Claims About Him Being A Fraud

Divya Bhatnagar breathed her last at 3 a.m. in Seven Hills Hospital

On December 7, 2020, the heartbreaking news of Divya Bhatnagar's passing left the entire television industry aghast. In a statement to SpotboyE, Divya's friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi shared details about the YRKKH actor's demise and stated that she breathed her last at 3 a.m. Yuvraj revealed that the 34-year-old was shifted to Seven Hills Hospital because of breathing issues since around 2 a.m. and she was declared dead by the doctors at 3. According to reports of several online portals, the Udaan actor's oxygen level had dropped to 71 and she was also put on ventilator support.

Also Read | Devoleena Bhattacharjee Mourns Divya Bhatnagar's Demise, Says 'loved And Cared For You'

However, as soon as the shocking news broke, Divya's co-stars and peer from the television fraternity mourned the loss and paid their deepest condolences to her family on social media. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Banerjee expressed her grief by penning an emotional note on Instagram. Along with sharing a couple of pictures with the late actor, Devoleena wrote,

Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable...but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows,pains,sadness,cheats,lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you...Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to gone my friend... Om shanti

Also Read | Veteran Actor Ravi Patwardhan Passes Away At 83

Divya Bhatnagar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had played the role of Singhania's maid Gulabo from 2009-2011. Apart from YRKKH, Divya had also starred in other television shows including Sanskaar, Udaan, Sanware Sabko Preeto, Vis and Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre.

Also Read | MDH Masala Owner & Brand Ambassador Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Passes Away At The Age Of 98

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.