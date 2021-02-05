Daily Ent Recap Feb 5: Priyanka's 'The White Tiger' Nominated For BAFTA & Other News

A number of events took place in the entertainment industry today. From Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger nominated for the BAFTA Awards to the release of Sajja Teja's G Zombie Reddy movie, many events made headlines on February 5. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger nominated for the BAFTA Awards

Priyanka Chopra's movie The White Tiger was nominated in seven categories at the BAFTA Awards. Priyanka took to her Instagram story to share the list of the nominations. She has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the film whereas the film has also been nominated in the Best Film category.

G Zombie Reddy movie releases, Twitterati showers love

The Telugu action-horror movie G Zombie Reddy released on February 5, 2021, which is the first zombie film of Telugu cinema. The movie stars Sajja Teja, Anandhi, Harsha Vardhan, Daksha Nagarkar, Raghu Babu, Hari Teja, Prudhvi Raj, Getup Srinu, Raghu Karumanchi, Annapoorna, Vitta Mahesh, Priya and Vinay Varma among others. Netizens have showered their love on the film and have strongly recommended the movie. See their reactions below:

#Zombiereddy has a good premise. Things start slow but pick up in the 2nd half. @tejasajja123 makes good debut @DakshaOfficial and @anadhiactress do well. Getup Sreenu was impressive@PrasanthVarma taking is fun. a decent watch



My review @123telugu https://t.co/LfNYu8xA2q pic.twitter.com/XLTk5kV9bw — A V A D (@avadsays) February 5, 2021

#ZombieReddy review:



With a boring first half and superb second half... Zombie reddy is a decent one time watch, families will enjoy this



Recommended ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Popcorn telugu (@popcorn_telugu) February 5, 2021

#ZombieReddy #ZombieReddyreview

A enjoyable entertainment movie and worth to watch it and guys good movieðŸ¥°âœŒand superb movie.. Tej acting superb ðŸ’¯.congratulations to whole team and direction is very good #PrashanthVarma @DakshaOfficial — Revanth Yadav (@Revanth42677999) February 5, 2021

Chrissy Teigen's surgery update

Chrissy Teigen underwent an endometriosis surgery recently. She took to her Instagram story to share videos of her post the surgery. She is seen wearing a surgical gown in the video and appears to be dazed. Endometriosis is a disorder where the uterine tissue grows outside the uterus.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's tattoo

In a recent interview with Vogue, Gigi accidentally revealed the tattoo she got in honour of her daughter Khai. As Gigi lifted her arm to apply makeup on her face, people immediately noticed the tattoo and compared that to Zayn's. The singer has gotten himself the same tattoo written in Arabic on his wrist.

The Masked Singer hist Nick Canon tests positive for COVID-19

The host of The Masked Singer Nick Canon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will discontinue being a part of the show. Comedienne Niecy Nash is going to fill in for Nick as the host. According to a report by Variety, Nick's representative told that he is self-quarantining and resting.

Image courtesy- @priyankachopra and @sajjateja1234 Instagram

