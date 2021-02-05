Gigi Hadid Reveals Matching Tattoo With Boyfriend Zayn Malik In Honour Of Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid recently made headlines after she featured on Vogue's YouTube channel to share her beauty secrets and reveal her post-pregnancy skincare & makeup routine. In the Vogue video, the American model also unintentionally revealed a small tattoo honouring her baby girl as she lifted her arm to apply foundation on her face. Soon, Gigi Hadid's tattoo became one of the trending topics of discussion among fans on social media, as it matches the tattoo on boyfriend Zayn Malik's wrist, which reads their daughter Khai's name in Arabic.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik get matching tattoos for daughter Khai

On February 4, Vogue's official YouTube channel shared a video of Gigi Hadid's 'Beauty Secrets'. The new mom's Vogue video was quick to go viral on social media after eagle-eyed fans pointed out her brand new tattoo. In the video, when Gigi lifts her arm while applying makeup on her face, fans spotted a small Arabic tattoo. Ardent fans pointed out that the 25-year-old's tattoo is the exact replica of boyfriend Zayn Malik's tattoo, which he had revealed in a live session on Instagram soon after Gigi added "Khai's mom" to her Instagram Bio.

Check out Gigi Hadid's Vogue 'Beauty Secrets' video below:

For the unversed, a couple of months ago, the Pillowtalk hitmaker got a tattoo of his daughter's name in Arabic on his wrist. Now, after pictures of Gigi Hadid's tattoo surfaced online, the love birds shelled out major couple goals for fans on social media. While one fan took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote, "Love your new Khai tattoo! Matching tattoo with Z ! Aren’t y’all the coolest parents everrrrr? " another wrote, "Gigi you got your first tattoo omg that's cute now you have a matching tattoo with Z. best parents ever, so proud of yall" (sic).

Check out some more reactions by fans below:

@GiGiHadid Gi, did you and zayn matching to get the tattoo together? love you so much my princess! 🤍 — lis (@gigisrare) February 4, 2021

They are soo adorable love them@GiGiHadid @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/Eqd3XEkSZm — Salma ♡'s Harry (@Salmaaahhhhh) February 4, 2021

Did u get a tattoo omgg @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/acyamXm44C — sara ²⁸ BUY DEFENCELESS ON ITUNES (@heavenlyglowin) February 4, 2021

They are soo adorable love them@GiGiHadid @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/Eqd3XEkSZm — Salma ♡'s Harry (@Salmaaahhhhh) February 4, 2021

From this tattoo I see how Khai the magic of Gigi🥺💘#GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/nJCMM2jFMg — 𝐀𝐒𝐌𝐀 (@Siim___) February 5, 2021

Meanwhile, not so long ago, the meaning of Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai's name was also revealed. A source close to Zayn's ladylove told HollywoodLife that she decided to name her munchkin Khai to honour her grandmother. It was revealed that Gigi's grandmother's name was Khairaiah and sister Bella Hadid's middle name also has Khair. Thus, it has become a tradition for their family to pay an ode to their dear grandmother.

