Chrissy Teigen's Road To Recovery Post Endometriosis Surgery; Details

Chrissy Teigen gave her fans a candid look at her recovery process. The actress had gone through an endometriosis surgery. Scroll down to read details on Chrissy Teigen's endometriosis surgery.

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram Story

Chrissy took to Instagram Story on Thursday, Feb 4 and posted videos of herself after undergoing a procedure for the disorder that is caused by uterine tissue growing outside of the uterus. Her first upload is video footage of herself lying in a bed while wearing a surgical gown and appearing quite dazed. She wrote "Endometriosis surgery please endo this pain lol lol lol," on the video.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen Reveals What She Got Paid In Early Modelling Days, Shares Pictures

After a while sometime later in the day, she shared a video of herself lying down at home in front of the TV and continuing to seem quite groggy and sleepy. "I'm OK, I'm home now," she said as she lightly touched her stomach, which had multiple bandages on it from the procedure. The bandages had hearts drawn on it. "All numbed up. Watching Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen Shares Wardrobe Malfunction Deets While On A Date Night With John Legend

She then posted footage of herself opening a box of donuts from Bob's Donuts and taking a big bite of one of them. "It's so good," Chrissy shared. "I thought I would be ... I usually am really good after," the Lip Sync Battle co-host continued about the difficult healing process. "This one's a toughie." Talking about her pain Chrissy shared that her "whole belly has got numbed" and will remain that way for a couple more days. "It makes it hard, every little and stuff," she shared. "But it is truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo", she added.

Also Read: What Has Chrissy Teigen Been Upto This Week? Take A Look Here

Chrissy Teigen's Twitter

On Feb 3rd, Chrissy had updated her fans about her and how she is recovering post her miscarriage in September 2020. The model tweeted "my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," she wrote on Feb. 3. "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh." Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's Twitter tweet below:

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen Shares John’s ‘secret Rehearsal’, Ends Up Getting 'scolded'

my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.