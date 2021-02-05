'The Masked Singer' Host Nick Cannon Tests Positive For COVID-19, Niecy Nash To Fill In

Nick Cannon, the host of Fox's The Masked Singer, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will sit out of hosting the fifth season of the show at least for a few episodes. According to reports by Entertainment Tonight, actress and comedian Niecy Nash will fill in as The Masked Singer host.

Nick Cannon Gets Coronavirus

The 40-year-old star has been tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull out of hosting the first few episodes of the fifth season of The Masked Singer. A rep of Nick Cannon told Variety magazine that the comedian is in self-quarantine and is resting. Nick and his partner Brittany Bell welcomed their second child together, a little girl named Powerful Queen Cannon in December. Nick and the Brittany began dating in 2014 are also parents to a boy named Golden who is three now. Nick is also the father to nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The Masked Singer Host

A source confirmed the news on Feb 3 to Entertainment Tonight that Niecy will fill in for Nick as The Masked Singer host for the first few episodes as the show is scheduled to start production for Feb 4. Niecy Nash was one of the guest panellists in the fourth season of the show along with Wayne Brady, Cheryl Hines, Joel McHale, Jay Pharoah, and Robinson.

Niecy has also appeared in the series I Can See Your Voice, hosted by Jeong. The Masked Singer Season 4, which premiered in September, had to change up its format due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the show was still filmed in a studio, there was a smaller live crowd, plus viewers at home got to vote on their favourite performers each week. And to cut down on the number of filmed segments due to safety concerns, the makers used animation to display the contestants' clue packages.

The fifth season of The Masked Singer is set to air in March with Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy as the panellists. Once Nick recovers he is scheduled to return to hosting.

