Daily Ent Recap For Dec 24: Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Marrying Alia Bhatt And Other News

Numerous incidents took place in the entertainment industry today. From Ranbir Kapoor's wedding discussion with Rajeev Masand to Simbu's new movie, here are the top entertainment stories for the day. Check out:

Ranbir Kapoor opens about his wedding with Alia Bhatt

In a recent interview with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his marriage with Alia Bhatt. He disclosed that if there were no pandemic, they would have tied the knot already. The star explained that she was an overachiever, who took guitar and screenwriting classes amid the lockdown phase. Whereas, he could not do it dealing with a family crisis. After this, he got into reading, spending time with family, and watching two to three movies every day.

First look poster of Arvind Swami playing MGR out

The makers of Thalaivi shared the first look poster of Arvind Swami playing the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MGR. In the monochrome picture, the actor is visible joining hands in public, greeting people. Additionally, the second look from the film showed Arvind talking to children. In the caption accompanying his post, Arvind Swami expressed his honour of playing the role. The star wrote, “It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today.” Check out the recent tweets on the micro-blogging platform:

It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers @vishinduri @shaaileshrsingh for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today.#Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR pic.twitter.com/F4KY07Q4Dt — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) December 24, 2020

Gauahar Khan's Mehendi takes the internet by storm

Gauahar Khan shared a series of pictures flaunting her Mehendi. She wore a gorgeous yellow suit featuring golden prints for the Mehendi ceremony and covered her hair with a similar-shaded dupatta. For a complete look, Gauahar Khan tied her hair with a middle parting. In the caption accompanying her social media post, Khan penned, “Mehendi ki raat aayi! 🥰 Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding, but the love surely did! It is so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. ♥️ This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan 🤗, Mehndi- @bridalmehndiqueen, Photographer- @theweddingstory_official”. She also used hashtags like Gauahar Khan, GaZa, GaZab Ka Hai Din, Gauahar Ki Shaadi, Wedding Bells, Mehendi, Happy Bride, Team Bride, Gorgeous Bride, and Happy Yellow. Check out her Instagram post:

BTS' Jimin's Christmas Love song releases today

BTS’ Jimin recently took to social media and surprised his fans with a present on Christmas Eve through his official Twitter handle. He stunned them with the news of his new song, featuring him wishing them Merry Christmas. The song, which is available on Soundcloud and YouTube, is called Christmas Love.

While releasing the track, Jimin wrote a heartfelt not on his blog page. He penned, “Hello everyone this is Jimin. Did you all receive your Christmas gifts? I really wanted to surprise you with this song, and I am glad that I was able to do so. The reason I came here today is to explain the reason why I released such a bright song during these difficult times. As you can tell from the lyrics of the song, it talks about my favourite childhood memory of seeing snow for the first time. I used the feeling I felt then to sing and create this song. As we grow up, it seems we begin to miss our childhood a lot more. Whether it’s the current situation or not, we always remember the time we were young and pure, and we wish that we could go back to that time”. He further wrote that the responsibility that comes with growing up makes people pure young selves which also makes them mature.

Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik's new movie gets a title

Actors Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik are all set to mark their first collaboration for an upcoming Tamil project. It is a production of Studio Green. So, the star took to Twitter and shared the news with his fans through his official handle. He wrote, “Happy to share screen space with younger brother @goutham_karthik, Excited to work with my friend @nameis_krishna& a reunion with @kvgvraja. The revelation of the title of the movie happened today. The film name is 'Pathuthala'. Check tweet:

