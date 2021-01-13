Daily Ent Recap Jan 13: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Pen Note To Paparazzi & Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma writing to paparazzi to help them respect the privacy of their newborn to Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train teaser released, many celebrities made headlines on January 13. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pen a note to paparazzi

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have penned a note for the paparazzi and have requested them to not feature any content about their newborn child. They also wrote in the note that they need help in protecting the privacy of their kid. The couple welcomed a healthy baby girl on Monday, January 11, 2021. Virat’s brother also took to Instagram to write a welcome note for the baby. His brother also clarified that the photo he shared was a stock image.

The teaser of Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train released

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram to inform her fans that the teaser of her upcoming Netflix film The Girl On The Train has been released. She also informed her fans and followers that the release date of the film is announced to be February 26, 2021. The movie is based on the popular psychological thriller novel authored by Paula Hawkins.

Bruce Willis faces backlash for not wearing a mask

Bruce Willis was spotted walking around the aisle in Los Angeles Rite Aid pharmacy without wearing a mask. Several customers saw him roam around the pharmacy without a mask and even raised the issue to the authorities. He was asked to cover his mouth with the bandana he was wearing around his neck.

Emma Roberts reveals the name of her newborn son

Actor Emma Roberts took to Instagram to reveal the name of her newborn son. She has revealed the name of the baby to be Rhodes Robert Hedlund. Roberts has also adorably called her son as her bright light.

The Conjuring writers join Vikram Bhatt’s next as consultants

American writers Carey and Chad Hayes who gave penned the screenplay of The Conjuring and House Of Wax are going to be the consultors of Vikram Bhatt’s next film. Vikram Bhatt’s next film is titled The Cello. The story is based on a story by Saudi poet-songwriter Turki Al-Sheikh.

