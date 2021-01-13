Virat Kohli-Anushka write to paparazzi, 'need your help in protecting our child's privacy'

The Mumbai paparazzi circuit is known to be intense, and the shutterbugs often breach the privacy wall to click the stars' pictures. Anushka Sharma had recently expressed her displeasure when some shutterbugs had clicked her and husband Virat Kohli at their home. As the star couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, that was once again the message from them.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma send message to paparazzi

As per a report on PTI, the couple sent a note to the photographer community to not click the picture of their daughter.

“Hi, thank you for all the love you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you,” read their Indian Cricket Captain-actor's statement.

"As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement.

'Virushka' also informed that they will share all content featuring them, but that did not seem to be case with regards to their child.

"While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said.

The excitement to catch a glimpse of the child was evident recently when a stock image of a baby’s feet was hyped up to be believed as the first picture. Virat’s brother Vika Kohli, who shared the picture, clarified that it just a stock image.

Among other popular couples who have protected their child publicly, include Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra, whose daughter Adira is very rarely spotted.

Virat-Anushka welcome baby girl

Virat Kohli announced on Monday that him and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl. He informed hat the mother and the baby were fine. Even in the announcement message, they had sought privacy for the family.

