Emma Roberts Calls Newborn Son Her 'bright-light'; Shares His Name On Instagram

Actor Emma Roberts, who recently gave birth to a baby boy, took to her Instagram today on January 13, 2021, to share a picture with him. Both the 29-year-old and the new-born were dressed in tones of orange and look adorable. She also shared the name that she has decided for her son. Take a look at the post.

Emma Roberts announces the name of her baby boy

Actor Emma Roberts had announced her pregnancy back in August 2020 and has now given birth to a baby boy. The actor shared a picture with her little baby today as she embraced him and held him close to her. Emma wore a tangerine coloured dress with volume sleeves and heels of the same colour and had her hair tucked at the back as she held her boy who was wrapped in an orange blanket, and they sat on a sofa.

She also shared with her fans and followers that her son will be called ‘Rhodes’ and thanked the last year 2020 for giving her, her son and getting one thing right. Emma wrote along with the picture, “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund,” followed by a red heart emoji; the post has been liked by many and has over 2 million likes so far. The comments have seen a tonne of love from some of the biggest stars including Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale, Jessica Capshaw, Ellen Pompeo, Taylor Lautner, Reese Witherspoon and more, take a look at some of them here.

Emma Roberts has been dating actor Garrett Hedlund since her breakup with ex-boyfriend Evan Peters back in March 2019. The couple who have been together for nearly two years announced the arrival of their firstborn back on August 31, 2020, in an Instagram post. Emma shared a series of three pictures with partner Garrett, wherein she flaunted her baby bump, revealing that a baby was on the way and with her caption, she disclosed that it was a baby boy as she wrote, “Me...and my two favourite guys” followed by two blue hearts.

