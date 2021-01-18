Daily Ent Recap Jan 18: Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' Release Date Announced & Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad's release date being announced to rumours of starring Henry Cavill in MCU movie, many celebrities made headlines on January 18. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are latest entertainment news of the day

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad's release date announced

Kangana Ranaut's movie Dhaakad is set to release on October 1, 2021, in theatres. The announcement of the news was made by the official Twitter page of the movie. The movie also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai.

Mrunal Thakur quits Doctor G

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Mrunal Thakur has quit from the Ayushmann Khuaran starrer Doctor G. Mrunal had given her dates before the lockdown was imposed. But now, due to Ayushmann's schedule, Mrunal had to opt-out of the movie since she has already committed the same dates to her other films like Pippa.

Henry Cavill in MCU movie

According to a report by We Got This Covered, Marvel is planning to rope in Henry Cavill for the role of Captain Britain aka Brian Braddock. The character of Captain Britain was mentioned by Peggy Carter in the Avengers Endgame movie. Ever since there has been a lot of anticipation around the character. No official announcement has been made either by Henry or Marvel at the moment.

Ghulam Mustafa Khan's death

Legendary Indian classical musician Ustad Gulam Mustafa Khan passed away on January 17, 2021. He was 89 years old. He has been laid to rest with full state honours. Ghulam Mustafa Khan's daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan shared the news of the musician's demise through her social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to Ghulam Mustafa Khan's family.

Mumbai: Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan laid to rest with full state honours https://t.co/Px5Ep0LLva pic.twitter.com/4mvhkOe5LA — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021

Steve Martin Receives COVID-19 Vaccination

Veteran actor-comedian Steve Martin took to Twitter to announce that he has gotten vaccinated against coronavirus. He also said that he waited in person at the Javits Center to receive the vaccination. He also reported that he is facing no side effects as of now.

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

Image courtesy- @kanganaranaut and @henrycavill Instgaram

