Ghulam Mustafa Khan Cremated With Full State Honours In Santacruz Kabrastan

Legendary Indian classical musician Ustad Gulam Mustafa Khan, who passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday afternoon, has been laid to rest with full state honours on Sunday evening. On his demise, singer Hariharan told ANI, "His passing away is a personal loss to me and it is an end of a chapter in Hindustani classical music. No one can fill the vacuum he has left. He was 'Tansen' for us.'' The mortal remains of the noted musician were buried at Santacruz Kabarstan in the evening.

Mumbai: Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan laid to rest with full state honours https://t.co/Px5Ep0LLva pic.twitter.com/4mvhkOe5LA — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021

Ghulam Mustafa Khan's death

Ghulam Mustafa Khan's daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan shared the news on her social media handle. She wrote, "With a very heavy heart, I inform you all that my father,-in law the pillar of our family and a legend of our nation, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab has left for his heavenly abode todayMay Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat Ul Firdaus". On the other hand, Namrata told, "Today morning he was fine. We had a 24 hour nurse at home. During his massage he vomited and I ran immediately his eyes were shut and he was breathing slowly. I tried connecting to doctors and when they came he had already died", to PTI.

As soon as the news of his demise broke, many celebrities and politicians expressed their grief over the loss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his social media handle and shared a picture of him with the late musician. While calling the late musician "a stalwart of creativity" PM asserted that his demise has left the cultural world poorer. On the other hand, Union Minister Amit Shah extended condolences to the family of the legendary singer via Twitter. "He dedicated his life in the service of music and made lasting contributions to Indian classical music.''

The passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab leaves our cultural world poorer. He was a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. I have fond memories of interacting with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. pic.twitter.com/jZy7eVhW68 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2021

Born on March 3, 1931, in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, Khan was the eldest among his siblings. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by the Padma Bhusan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. Meanwhile, in 2003, he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest Indian recognition given to practising artists.

(With Inputs from ANI & PTI)

