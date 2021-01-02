Daily Ent Recap Jan 2: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At BMC And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry on the second day of the new year. From Kangana Ranaut denying the charge of violating the sanctioned plan while merging her three flats, to Anusha Dandekar's breakup, many celebrities made headlines on January 2. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Kangana Ranaut hits back at BMC

Kangana Ranaut has denied the charge of violating the sanctioned plan while merging her three flats located in Khar. She has hit back at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by tweeting that the civic body is harassing her. Kangana owns three flats in Khar and while merging them she covered the sunk area, duct area, common passage and converted free Floor Space Index (FSI) into the habitable area.

Fake propaganda by Mahavinashkari government, I haven’t joined any flats, whole building is built the same way, one apartment each floor, that’s how I purchased it, ⁦@mybmc⁩ is only harassing me in the entire building. Will fight in higher court 🙏 https://t.co/4VBEgcVXf3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 2, 2021

Anusha Dandekar's breakup

Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram to share the reason why she broke up with Karan Kundra. In the caption of the post, she wrote that she has been cheated and lied to. Anusha and Karan parted ways in April 2020. They have also deleted pictures with each other from their social media handles.

Crash Landing On You Stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are dating

Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are dating, as it is reported by their agencies. In a media statement released by Hyun Bin’s VAST Entertainment, it was confirmed that the stars are dating in real life as well. In the statement, they also requested their fans to be happy for the stars.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser out

The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal movie is out now. The movie also stars Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is popular for his role in Arjun Reddy. The Animal teaser is mysterious enough to pique the interest of the listener.

Dadasaheb Phalke 2020 south winners

The winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke 2020 south winners have been announced. Dhanush, Navin Polishetty, Rashmika Mandana, Tanya Hope and Suraj Venjaramoodu have won big at the awards. There are reports that the awards ceremony will be conducted on February 28, 2021, at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor discusses fair pay with Anil Kapoor, gets a befitting reply

Anil Kapoor was the latest celebrity guest on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want. During the candid chat, Kareena discusses the pay parity between the male and female actors of Bollywood. To this, Anil Kapoor replied that she has taken far more money than him. Anil also went on to narrate an incident when the producers called him up during negotiations with Kareena for Veere Di Wedding.

Allu Arjun received a priceless gift from Telugu comedian Kanneganti Brahmanandam

Telugu comedian Kanneganti Brahmanandam gave a priceless gift to Allu Arjun. He received a hand-drawn sketch of Lord Venkateshwara. Allu Arjun also took to social media to show the sketch to his fans and thanked Kanneganti Brahmanandam for it.

THE MOST PRICELESS GIFT I RECEIVED FROM OUR BELOVED

BRAHMANANDAM GARU.

45 DAYS OF WORK .

HAND DRAWN PENCIL SKETCH . THANK YOU 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DNvGd3iv3B — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 1, 2021

