Daily Ent Recap Nov 12: Actor Asif Basra Found Dead In Himachal & Other Important News

Many incidents took place in the entertainment industry on November 11, 2020. From actor Asif Basra found dead in a private complex to the third season of Mirzapur being announced, many news made the headlines. Read to know the daily entertainment recap for November 12, 2020.
FIlm actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamsala. SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told the media that the police is investigating the matter. Asif Basra's death has come as a shocker to Filmmaker Hansal Mehta. He has expressed shock over the news. He said, “Cant’ be true”.
Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. #HimachalPradesh (Picture credit: Asif Basra's website) pic.twitter.com/nxpWNLi8VU— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020
The makers of the hit gangster drama series have announced that the third season will also be released of Mirzapur. Producer of the series Ritish Sidhwani said in a statement that the viewers love for the show humbled them to give the green flag for Mirzapur season 3. The cast of Mirzapur includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur.
Avika Gor made her relationship official with Milind Chandwani. She introduced him as her forever. In the caption, she said that it feels like dream to find a partner who understands, believes her and inspires her. Avika Gor's boyfriend also shared a picture of them together on his social media.
La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava😂) This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever.. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today.. Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin “log kya kahenge” waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. I feel so blessed that I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile.. Ufff ... challo itne paise mein itna hi milega🤓 isse zayada tareef karungi toh Mr. Chandwani chand tak udega.. 🤪 Well, I’m aware yeh kaafi ganda joke tha, but pura credit goes to his sense of humour! Like they say “sangat ka asar”😜 Challo jao sab khush raho ab 🥰 I love you from the bottom of my heart❤️Thanks for completing me. 😊 @milindchandwani Pc @j.v.d23
Scream cast members are going to reunite on a virtual charity event on November 14. The event is for raising awareness for breast cancer. Scream cast members Matthew Lillard, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich and Kevin Williamson are going to be present for the charity event.
Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share her gorgeous photos from her brother Aksht’s wedding. The actor looked stunning in a blue and purple lehenga. She had also shared a video of her dancing at Aksht’s mehendi ceremony.
Bhai ki shaadi 🌹 pic.twitter.com/SJGf3mKQWf— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020
Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives 🌹 pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020
