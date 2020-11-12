Daily Ent Recap Nov 12: Actor Asif Basra Found Dead In Himachal & Other Important News

Many incidents took place in the entertainment industry on November 11, 2020. From actor Asif Basra found dead in a private complex to the third season of Mirzapur being announced, many news made the headlines. Read to know the daily entertainment recap for November 12, 2020.

Here the entertainment news that made the headlines

Actor Asif Basra found dead at private complex in Dharamshala; suicide suspected

FIlm actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamsala. SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told the media that the police is investigating the matter. Asif Basra's death has come as a shocker to Filmmaker Hansal Mehta. He has expressed shock over the news. He said, “Cant’ be true”.

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. #HimachalPradesh (Picture credit: Asif Basra's website) pic.twitter.com/nxpWNLi8VU — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

‘Mirzapur season 3’ announced: Hit Amazon Prime Video series will be back

The makers of the hit gangster drama series have announced that the third season will also be released of Mirzapur. Producer of the series Ritish Sidhwani said in a statement that the viewers love for the show humbled them to give the green flag for Mirzapur season 3. The cast of Mirzapur includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur.

Avika Gor introduces boyfriend Milind Chandwani with a romantic post, says she is his ‘forever’

Avika Gor made her relationship official with Milind Chandwani. She introduced him as her forever. In the caption, she said that it feels like dream to find a partner who understands, believes her and inspires her. Avika Gor's boyfriend also shared a picture of them together on his social media.

'Scream' Cast Members To Reunite On A Virtual Charity Event For Breast Cancer Awareness

Scream cast members are going to reunite on a virtual charity event on November 14. The event is for raising awareness for breast cancer. Scream cast members Matthew Lillard, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich and Kevin Williamson are going to be present for the charity event.

Kangana Ranaut shares pics from brother's wedding

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share her gorgeous photos from her brother Aksht’s wedding. The actor looked stunning in a blue and purple lehenga. She had also shared a video of her dancing at Aksht’s mehendi ceremony.

Bhai ki shaadi 🌹 pic.twitter.com/SJGf3mKQWf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives 🌹 pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020



Image courtesy- @avikagor and @asiftheactor Instagram

