Daily Ent Recap Nov 13: Arjun Rampal Appears For NCB Interrogation And Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Arjun Rampal appearing in front of NCB to Abhishek Bachchan planning Aaradhya's birthday, many celebrities made headlines on November 13. Here is the entertainment recap for today.

Arjun Rampal appears for NCB questioning

Arjun Rampal's friend Paul Bartel was recently arrested after a raid in his house of holding drugs in his possession. Rampal was recently spotted entering the NCB office in Mumbai at 11 AM on Friday. He was being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau as he seemed to have links with the Bollywood-linked drug case.

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)



NCB had conducted a raid at his premises on November 9. pic.twitter.com/CrM5NqvvxD — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai plan Aaradhya's birthday

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are planning a lowkey birthday party for daughter Aaradhya's birthday. She turns 9 years old on November 16. Every year they planned a Disney-themed party for her but this time they will not be inviting any of her friends because of the pandemic. Since they also recently lost one of their family members, they will be celebrating both Diwali and her birthday in a very low-key manner.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister asks fans to celebrate Diwali in his way

Sushant Singh's sister Shweta Singh recently shared a post on her Twitter on the occasion of Diwali. In the photo, Sushant was dressed in traditional attire and she asked all the fans to celebrate this Diwali 'SSR's way'. She wrote," ‘Keep humanity alive and help the needy" Take a look at the Diwali post she made.

This Diwali.... Sushant Wali. Let’s share love and kindle hope in hearts of many. This Diwali let’s celebrate in SSR’S Way. #Diwali4SSR pic.twitter.com/6Qx3bnpZnm — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 12, 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, and Taimur fly to Himachal for Diwali

Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for his film Bhoot Police along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor in Dharamshala. Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted at the airport with Taimur as they were on their way to board a flight for Himachal. They will be joining Saif in Dharamshala to celebrate Diwali with him due to his tight schedule.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers her father as she shares a story

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared a story with her father, late actor Rishi Kapoor and mom Neetu Kapoor. She remembered her father as she shared a photo from Diwali 2019 that she spent with her family. Rishi Kapoor wore a pink and white Kurta salwar while Neetu Kapoor wore a green suit. Riddhima was seen wearing a white traditional attire.

