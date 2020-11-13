Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Jet Off To Himachal To Celebrate Diwali With Saif; See Pics

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently jetted off to Himachal with son Tamir to celebrate Diwali with husband Saif Ali Khan. Saif is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. The actor is shooting for the film with the other star cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor who will also be celebrating the festival in Himachal. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared the pictures of Kareena while she was papped outside the private airport.

Kareena Kapoor leaves for Dharamshala with Taimur

In the pictures, dressed in her casuals, Kareena can be seen walking with her little son towards the airport. The actress who is going to soon be welcoming another addition to the family will be celebrating the festival with her husband in the mountains as Saif is witnessing a tight shooting schedule. Recently, the team of Bhoot Police shifted their base from Dalhousie to Dharamshala to start shooting for the film in a different location. Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez shared videos from their new location on Instagram while sharing the information with their fans.

Meanwhile, before jetting off to Dharamshala for her time with husband Saif, the actress celebrated Diwali with family members in Mumbai. The pictures from the celebration were shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s manager and the actor can be seen posing alongside Masaba and her family members. Kareena Kapoor’s manager took to Instagram to share the pictures where she too features with the actor. The three women in the picture can be seen dressed in traditional attire as they pose for the camera. Poonam Damania shared a set of two pictures on her timeline where Kareena can be seen with her baby bump.

Sharing the images, Poonam mentioned that she was grateful for each day and that there could be no better way to enter the festive season. She then called the group who attended the celebration as her favourites. Babita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Masaba Gupta were featured in the pictures shared by Poonam.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Kareena Kapoor has been in the festive mood as she was spotted on Tuesday visiting Dharma Productions' head honcho's house for celebrations. The actor was joined by Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, and many others. Kareena was seen dressed up in a grey attire as she attended the party with her closest friends.

(Image credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)

