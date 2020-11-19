Daily Ent Recap Nov 19: 'Wonder Woman' Release Date Announced & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Madhuri Dixit commemorating International Men’s Day to Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman film's release date announced, many celebrities made headlines on November 19. Read ahead to know the entertainment news recap.

Also read | Who Is Seahorse On The Masked Singer? Fans Begin To Speculate

Also read | Charu Asopa Shares Heartfelt Birthday Note For Sister-in-law Sushmita Sen, Take A Look

Here are entertainment news that made headlines

Sharkboy and Lavagirl's new movie 'We Can Be Heroes'

The famous superhero characters Sharkboy and Lavagirl are set to come back in the movie We Can Be Heroes. The movie will be released on January 1, 2020, on Netflix. Taylor Dooley will play the role of Lavagirl and J J Dashnaw will play the character of Sharkboy.

'Wonder Woman 1984' is coming to HBO Max

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on HBO Max and even in theatres. Wonder Woman 1984 release date is announced to be on December 25, 2020, that is on Christmas Day. Warner Bros made the announcement of the release of the movie. The announcement was made on Twitter. This is one of the most anticipated superhero films of the year.

For the first time ever, #WonderWoman1984 will release in theaters and stream exclusively on @HBOmax* on December 25.



*Available on HBO Max in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/bU1Lmg5YDA — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanFilm) November 19, 2020

Aadar Jain wishes Tara Sutaria

Aadar Jain wished his rumoured girlfriend a very happy birthday on Instagram. He shared a photo of them together. He captioned the post, “Happy 25th Principessa”. Tara Sutaria also commented to the post and said that her life is beautiful with him.

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, dies at 28

Bobby Brown Jr who was the son of singer Bobby Brown was found dead in his home. He was 28 years old. He was also the half brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown who passed away in 2015. A medical call was responded to by the officers with the Los Angeles Police Department. By the time they arrived, he was pronounced dead.

Madhuri Dixit Nene Commemorates International Men's Day, says she misses her 'boys'

Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram to share a family photo and wished her boy a very happy International Men’s Day. She also called them loving, caring and her pillars of support. She also said in the caption that she misses her boys.

Also read | Iggy Azalea Sizzles In A White Dress; Says She Lost 20 Lbs Post Delivery & Feels Lighter

Also read | Bobby Deol Expresses Gratitude To His Fans For Positive Response Towards 'Aashram'

Image courtesy- @madhuridixitnene and @wonderwomanfilm Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.