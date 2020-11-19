Iggy Azalea Sizzles In A White Dress; Says She Lost 20 Lbs Post Delivery & Feels Lighter

Rapper Iggy Azalea gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year. She took to Twitter to reveal that she lost 20 lbs lighter than she was carrying her baby. Read on to know more about Iggy Azalea’s weight loss.

Iggy Azalea’s weight loss after giving birth to her baby

Rapper Iggy Azalea revealed in a tweet that she cannot stop losing weight post having a baby. She also said that she lost 20 lbs and feels lighter than before the baby boy was born. She also asked other moms whether are they have the same concern as well. Iggy also shared a photo of her sizzling in a white dress on Instagram which evidently accentuated her famous curves.

Any other moms who can’t stop dropping weight after having a baby? (Not a brag, genuinely wanna hear if you had this happen)

I don’t try/want to lose weight but it’s literally just shedding off me, is it hormonal? Should I be concerned? 20lbs lighter than pre baby and counting — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 15, 2020

The photo Iggy posted on Instagram received a lot of love from her fans and followers. One user commented that she looked slim yet thick. Another user also commented that Iggy looked so pretty that it should be illegal. Many even called her a queen. See their reactions here:

Iggy Azalea is known to be often sharing the details of her personal life on social media. Last month, she took to her Instagram story to reveal that she has broken up with her beau Playboi Carti. She also said in the story that she is single. Hollywood Life reported that she only has one guy in life currently and it is her baby boy Onyx. The report also said that she is enjoying her time as a new mother.

In an exclusive report by Hollywood Life, it was reported that Iggy is not looking to date anybody currently. Iggy also does not want to get back with Carti; she wants to focus on her baby. She is also excited to celebrate Christmas with him as it will be his first. She also wants to make the Christmas celebration very magical for him.

Iggy’s music videos are widely loved by her fans and followers. Some of her famous songs are Fanycc which has one billion views on YouTube, Black Widow which has 593 million views on Youtube, and Change You Life has 150 million views on YouTube. She also has won many awards for her music.

Image courtesy: @thenewclassic Instagram

