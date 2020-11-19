Bobby Deol Expresses Gratitude To His Fans For Positive Response Towards 'Aashram'

Actor Bobby Deol is currently riding high on the success of his latest web series Aashram. He took to Instagram to thank his fans and the viewers of Aashram for giving such a positive response to his performance and the show. Check out his post and know what fans have to say:

Bobby Deol thanks his fans for loving Aashram

Bobby Deol shared a photo of him as the character he is playing in the web series. In the caption, he said that is very thankful for the opportunity that was presented to him. He also said that he never thought this negative role would earn him such a positive response.

Bobby Deol’s fans and followers have showered love on the post by commenting on it. They are widely appreciating Deol’s performance in the Aashram web series. Many have commented using fire and red heart emojis to express their admiration. See their reactions here.

The plot of Aashram:

Ashram revolves around a preacher called Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol, who asks his followers to have blind faith in him. In the name of faith, he asks people to stay in his ashram. He rapes women in the aashram and also sterilises men so that they cannot father children. He also drugs them so that they forget everything that happens to them.

A cop whose character is played by Darshan Kumaar is adamant about solving the mystery of the dead bodies found in and around the aashram. Aashram web series’s cast also includes Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, and Anupriya Goenka. Bobby Deol’s web series is available for streaming for free on MX Player.

Bobby Deol’s movies are often well-received by the audiences. His debut movie was Barsaat which released in 1995. He also went on to star in Gupt, Soldier, Badal, and Bichhoo. He was also lauded for his performance in the movie Humraaz, Ajnabee, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Housefull 4. He was last seen in the action-drama film Class of ‘83. It is based on the novel by the same name authored by Hussain Zaidi. He played a police officer in the film.

Image courtesy: @iambobbydeol Instagram

