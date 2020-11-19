Who Is Seahorse On The Masked Singer? Fans Begin To Speculate

The Masked Singer season 4 has seen some interesting costumes so far. But one particular costume that has stirred the curiosity of the viewers is that of the Seahorse. The artist, dressed as the seahorse, has also delivered some great performances on the show. Read on to know who is the seahorse on The Masked Singer.

Also read | Bobby Deol Expresses Gratitude To His Fans For Positive Response Towards 'Aashram'

Also read | Iggy Azalea Sizzles In A White Dress; Says She Lost 20 Lbs Post Delivery & Feels Lighter

Who is Seahorse on The Masked Singer?

The seahorse belongs to Group B and has consistently impressed the four judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke with her performances. It is also speculated that the seahorse on the show is Tori Kelly. Fans are convinced that it is her because of her singing style which she did try to successfully hide. She sang her cover of Only Girl which is originally sung by Rihanna. Two weeks later, she sang Celine Dion’s romantic song My Hearty Will Go On.

While some of the fans also speculate that the seahorse on The Masked Singer can also be Brittany Spears. Some think that it is Jaime Lynn Spears and one user speculates the seahorse on The Masked Singer to be Christina Perri.

I’m mean we all know the Seahorse is Tori Kelly right?!? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/OhgumX9Khj — Caitlin (@kikabelle) November 19, 2020

I’m tuned in late but Seahorse is definitely Tori Kelly !!!! I love her ! #TheMaskedSinger — Sℓim (@AMOURCHAR) November 19, 2020

The seahorse is Tori Kelly #TheMaskedSinger — nessa thee cake pop (@AllMyxedUp) November 19, 2020

#TheMaskedSinger seahorse feels like Christina Perri. — Anthony Griff (@asgriff1418) November 19, 2020

It has to be Jaime Lynn Spears #TheMaskedSinger #Seahorse — Naomi Jones (@NaomiTorres8) November 19, 2020

The clues to who the seahorse on The Masked Singer could be on the show were also quite intriguing. A Christmas tree was shown which indicated that she has recorded a Christmas album. Two twin dolls were also shown in the video which made the judges and audiences guess whether they are twins. In the surprising clue, which was revealed by an astronaut, it was said that the seahorse artist has never been in a girl group. This really made the audiences and judges think hard on who could it be.

Tori Kelly rose to fame after she reached the semi-finals of the season nine of The American Idol. She debuted with her studio album Unbreakable Smiles which ranked number two on the Billboard 200. She was nominated for the Grammy Best New Artist Award. Her songs Dear No One, Should’ve Been Us, and Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing. These songs of hers have 51 million, 49 million and 29 million views respectively On YouTube.

The Masked Singer Season 4 is witnessing a lot of excitement. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a virtual audience present for the show. The judges also sit eight feet apart to maintain social distancing. The show started with 16 contestants and now has only seven remainings.

Also read | Gucci Mane Taunts Rival Jeezy With 'dead Friend' Joke Ahead Of Their Verzuz Battle

Also read | Beyonce Works Out In New Promotional Video Of Her Ivy Park Collection, Watch

Image courtesy: @maskedsingerfox Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.