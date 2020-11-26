Chris Evans Compared To Baby Yoda In Viral Thread On Twitter, Fans Say 'this We Love'

Ever since the Baby Yoda was introduced in the series The Mandalorian, it has been used as a meme template for many hilarious Baby Yoda memes being shared online. In an adorable surprise for fans of actor Chris Evans, a fan club of the actor has shared a thread of pictures comparing him to Baby Yoda. In all the pictures, the expressions of Chris Evans are matching to that of Baby Yoda and Twitterati cannot get enough of it. Scroll below to see the pictures.

Twitter thread of Chris Evans being compared to Baby Yoda

A fan club of the Captain America actor Chris Evans has shared a thread of pictures comparing him to Baby Yoda. In all the 10 pictures, Chriis’ expressions are matching that of Baby Yoda and fans are left awestruck seeing this. The thread has gone viral on social media as fans are re-sharing it and heavily liking the pictures.

In one of the Chris Evans photos, he is sipping a beverage from a cup and this is compared to a snapshot of Baby Yoda sipping from its cup. Both have a neutral expression on their faces. The picture has 12.5K likes on Twitter.

chris evans as baby yoda - a thread pic.twitter.com/FsuiUghLv4 — santa amy ☃️ (@fallcevans) November 24, 2020

In one of the Chris Evans photos, he is seen giving a surprised expression with his mouth gaping wide. The story behind the photo is when Chris Evans touched Scarlet Johanson’s boy-cut hair and he felt the spikes of the hair, that is when he was captured in the frame. This expression of his is compared to Baby Yoda’s surprised expression. The photo has 1.2K likes on Twitter.

Check out other of Chris Evans photos:

Many fans and followers of Chris Evans have commented on the pictures to express their admiration. Many have commented Chris Evans photos to be cute as well. See their reactions here:

Awww this whole thread pic.twitter.com/SFll1RykNr — Totally Adorkable CEvans (@AdorkableCEvans) November 24, 2020

Omg so cute 🥺☺️❤️ — RIIXII 👸🏾 (@Inconnu9_1) November 24, 2020

@shellsiewoo seriously, does it get any better? 😂😍 — Steph (@gizmololz) November 24, 2020

awwww baby yoda be mad cute where as chris be mad sexy — Jik Hyun Ahn (@JikHyun) November 24, 2020

A couple of days ago, Chris Evans also had uploaded Instagram stories of him playing the piano. This video of Chris Evans playing the piano had gone viral as well. Chris Evans’ Instagram gives a sneak-peek into his life. He shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional life on social media. His dog Dodger also frequently features on his Instagram feed. He also actively voices his opinions on political issues as well.

