Mona Singh Opens Up About Motherhood And Freezing Her Eggs, Says 'Its A Woman's Call'

Actor Mona Singh has joined the bandwagon along with Farah Khan and Anita Hassanandani to voice her opinion about motherhood and it is a woman’s choice when she wants to enter that phase. In a post uploaded by Mona, she has said that having a baby might not be the first thing on a woman’s list after marriage and it is absolutely normal. She also opened up about having her eggs frozen. Read ahead to know more.

Mona Singh opens about motherhood

Mona Singh took to Instagram to open up about the decision of being a mother and how it is always a woman’s call. She has taken inspiration from director Farah Khan and actor Anita Hassanandani who, too, have vouched for this. Mona Singh also shared that she is happy that she decided to freeze her eggs as she wanted to take time to decide when she was ready to enter and embrace motherhood.

She has talked about the newly released show on Sony TV, Story 9 Months Ki, in which the protagonist Alia who is a divorcee wants to be a mother. She is trying to conceive with the help of IVF. Mona Singh also said that the show sends out a very empowering message through its plotline. She also added that it will go on to inspire women that they have choices and it is in their hands to make them. She uploaded the post with the hashtag #ItsAWomansCall to echo her sentiments.

Her fans, too, are appreciating Mona Singh for sharing this with them. They have shared that they are proud of her for sharing this and support her in her decision as well. See their reactions here:

Mona Singh’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. She shares pictures and videos from her personal and professional life as well. Mona Singh’s Instagram also sees pictures of her pet dogs. She also shares pictures of her food.

Mona Singh was last seen in Zee 5 series Mom Over Mars. She will next be seen in web series titled Black Widows which stars Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen and Swastika Mukherjee. It is set to release on December 18, 2020.

