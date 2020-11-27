Daily Ent Recap Nov 27: BTS's New Song Telepathy Released & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From the popular Korean band releasing its new song titled Telepathy to Urvashi Rautela’s latest song trending on number one on YouTube, many celebrities made headlines on November 27. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

BTS releases new song telepathy

The popular Korean boy band BTS has released its new song titled Telepathy from its new album BE. The song has an 80s retro vibe to it. The album will also have its first-ever full English song Dynamite included in it. The boy band also has said that their songs are inspired by the current COVID-19 situation. BTS Army is going gaga over the band’s Grammy nominations as well.

Urvashi Rautela’s Latest Song 'Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laaogi' Trends Number 1 On YouTube

Actor Urvashi Rautela released her latest music video titled Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi. The song is ranking on the number one on YouTube. The song also stars Mohsin Khan. Fans are loving the chemistry between the two. It has 4.9 million views within a day of uploading. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra.



Photos Of Priyanshu Painyuli's Wedding with Vandana Joshi

Mirzapur actor Priyanshu Painyuli tied the knot with long time girlfriend Vandana Joshi on November 26, 2020. The couple had an intimate ceremony and had followed the Centre’s social distancing guidelines. The couple looked absolutely gorgeous as they wore complimenting wedding ensemble. See their amazing wedding pictures here:

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor tie the knot

Actor Shaheer Sheikh has tied the knot with long time girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor who is Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji. The couple opted for a court-marriage due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ekta Kapoor, too, has wished the adorable couple a very happy married life.



Himanshi Khurana birthday celebration with Asim

Himanshi Khurana is celebrating her birthday in Mohali with beau Asim and her friends. Asim surprised the birthday girl by being a part of her birthday bash. Fireworks were also burst until the countdown of her birthday.

Image courtesy- @bts.bighitofficial and @urvashirautela Instagram

