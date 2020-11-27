Bad Bunny Opens Up About New Album EL Ultimo Del Mundo & How It Helped His Mental Health

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio who is popularly known by his stage Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper. His raps and songs have a massive hit among the masses. He has recently released a new album titled El Ultimo Del Mundo. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bad Bunny has revealed that his new album helped his mental health during the quarantine period. Read ahead to know more about Bad Bunny’s new album.

Also read | Vikas Khanna Debut Directorial 'The Last Color's Release Date Announced

Also read | Chris Evans Compared To Baby Yoda In Viral Thread On Twitter, Fans Say 'this We Love'

Bad Bunny’s new album El Ultimo Del Mundo helped his mental health

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, rapper Bad Bunny has revealed that his new album El Ultimo Del Mundo helped his mental health during the quarantine period. He said that his upcoming album is dark. He said that it has 100 per cent helped his mental health because in this quarantine period all he had was music with him and it was like a relief for him.

He also added that the album has more sadness and heartbroken. It is in contrast to his previously released albums YHLQMDLG, which released in February and Las que no iban a salir, which came out in the month of May. Bad Bunny elaborated about his El Ultimo Del Mundo album and said that it is dark and he loves it. It has a feeling and it is also a part of him.

The album not only showcases Bad Bunn’s different side in music but also shows the world in a different light. It reflects how things have changed in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Echoing his sentiments about Bad Bunny’s El Ultimo Del Mundo, he further said that it is not the last world tour but it is the last tour of the world from any artist. He added that the world ends after this tour.

Recently, Bad Bunny had tested positive for COVID-19 and still has it. Giving an update about his health, he said that he is fine and even feeling good. He also described his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri as the perfect quarantine partner. He is also thankful for his fans for their support and pouring in all the good wishes.

Bad Bunny is going to star in the drug-gangster drama series Narcos: Mexico. He will also be seen in the movie American Sole. It is going to be a comedy-drama feature film which will be produced by Kevin Hart.

Also read | Dilip Kumar Shares An Adorable Picture With Saira Banu, Fans Wish Them 'long Life'

Also read | What Time Does 'Virgin River' Season 2 Release On Netflix? Read More

Image courtesy- @badbunnypr Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.