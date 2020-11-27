Nadirsha's Daughter Aaiysha Gets Engaged, Ceremony Attended By Many Popular Actors

Nadirsha is one of the popular directors and mimicry artists of Malayalam language movies. Recently, his daughter Aayisha got engaged to the son of businessman Abdul Latheef Uppala, Bilal. The engagement was attended by only close relatives. Read ahead to know more.

Nadirsha’s daughter Aayisha gets engaged

Director Nadirsha’s daughter Aaiysha has gotten engaged to businessman Abdul Latheef Uppala’s son Bilal. The ceremony was attended by close family friends and relatives because of the COVID-19 guidelines of the government. Popular actor Dileep, his wife and actor Kavya Madhavan and their daughter Meekashi had also attended Nardisha’s daughter’s engagement ceremony. Meenakshi and Aaiysha have grown to be very good friends and share a close bond. Actor Namitha Pramod who is also good friends with Aaiysha had attended the ceremony as well.

In the photographs that have surfaced on social media, Nadirsha’s daughter Aaiysha looked absolutely gorgeous in a dark blue and golden suit. She had worn golden accessories to complete the look. Namitha Pramod also shared her gorgeous pictures of the dress she wore for the ceremony. She was wearing a peach traditional, long-sleeved heavy worked dress. She paired her outfit with maroon and golden jewellery. She also used the hashtag #bestfriedngetsengaged in the caption to drop the hint.

Nadirsha is married to Shahina and the couple has two daughters Aaiysha and Khadeeja. Aaiysha is the eldest of the two. She is a stylist by profession. She had recently styled Namitha Promod for a photoshoot of hers.

The director has delivered successful films. He made his directorial debut with the movie Amar Akbar Anthony which released in 2015. This was a comedy film and was widely loved by the audiences because of the plotline. He then went on to direct Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan. This movie released in 2016. This romantic comedy film was well-received by the audiences. Both his films were lauded in terms of direction.

He has directed a movie starring Dileep which is yet to release. The movie is titled Keshu ee Veedinte Nadhan. Nadirsha is going to direct Jayasurya and Namitha Pramod’s next movie. The movie is set to be a thriller. Its screenplay is written by Suneesh Varanad.

Image courtesy- @jkhrh_177 Instagram

