Shaan, Palash Sen, Ankur Tewari Come Together For Big Indie Bang's Nostalgic Livestream

In a treat for the 90s generation who grew up listening to Shaan, Dr Palash Sen, Ankur Tiwari and Rahi, the Big Indie’s Bang organised a Livestream that brought all these musical legends together again. The Livestream was titled ‘Where Did Real Music Go?’ and these stars shared their journey and also gave their opinions on the current Indie Pop music. Read ahead to know more.

‘Where Did Real Music Go?’ brings together 90s musical legends

This one and a half-hour Livestream was hosted by entertainment and music lawyer Priyanka Khimani. Shaan, Dr Palash Sen, Ankur Tiwari and Rahi come together for the same sung some of the biggest hits for the fans. They also shared anecdotes from their personal and professional life which was absolutely fun for the viewers.

Shaan’s songs are widely loved by the audiences. He opened up about his solo album Tanha Dil which was a huge hit. He said that if one wants to do their music then they cannot have someone else writing their songs or a third composing them. The situation of the Indie Pop music at that point in time was exactly this and this is when he decided to write his own songs.

Dr Palash Sen drew the comparison between the music industry of the 90s and the that of the contemporary era. He said that music was something that was done for fun. But today they are all in the music business. In the media statement he said, Music just got itself an MBA”.

An upcoming artist Raahi who hails from Kashmir and is popular for his song Maahi said that Indie Pop is all about emotions. The song has to come from deep within while one sits to compose it. What is trending and what isn’t should not come into the minds of the artist. She also elaborated on her song saying that not many people know of the positive side of Kashmir and that is what she has tried to portray through her song.

Ankur Tewari’s songs, too, have been widely loved by the audiences. He also has reflected on his journey as a musician in Delhi. He also shared his story about singing the superhit song Sabse Peeche Hum Khade Hai. this underground song was later covered by Silk Route. Many fun games were played by these musical gems in between the conversations. They also caught up with each other after a very long time. The stream was concluded by each of them singing their songs.

Image courtesy- @PR Agency

