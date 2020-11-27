'European Vacation' Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In This 1985 Comedy Film

European Vacation is a 1985 comedy film which was directed by Amy Heckerling. The movie was widely loved by the audience. The film is based on a story written by John Hughes. If you want to know the cast of European Vacation, the article provides all the details of the same.

Here are details of European Vacation cast

Chevy Chase as Clark W. Griswald

Chevy Chase played the character of Clark W Griswald. He is the head of the Griswald family. He often gets into trouble on their vacation. He accidentally does a lot of hilarious things which leave the audiences in splits. This is one of the funniest of European Vacation cast.

Beverly D'Angelo as Ellen Griswald

Beverly D'Angelo played the character of Ellen Griswald. Ellen is Clark’s wife in the movie. She gets kidnapped in the movie. She also starred in Coal Miner's Daughter, A Streetcar Named Desire and American History X. This is one of the intriguing of the cast of European Vacation.

Dana Hill as Audrey Griswald

Dana Hill played the character of Audrey Griswald in the film. Dana is Clarke and Ellen’s daughter. She also starred in Shoot the Moon and Cross Creek. She also lent her voice for Jerry’s character in Tom and Jerry film that released in 1992. This is one of the funniest of European Vacation cast.

Jason Lively as Russell Griswald

Jason Lively played the character of Russell Griswald in the film. He is fondly called as Rusty by his parents and sister. Rusty, too, often gets in trouble on their vacation. He is also mocked by a French waiter because his French was extremely terrible. He also starred in Brainstorm, Night of the Creeps and Rock 'n' Roll High School Forever.

Gary Owens (voiceover)

Gary Owens has lent his voice in the film. He lent his voice to the announcer at the Pig In A Poke. He has also lent his voice in the following movies The Ren & Stimpy Show, Sesame Street, Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

Plot of European Vacation

The plot of the film revolves around the Griswald family who participates in the game show called Pig In A Poke. They win the show and get gifted an all-expenses-paid trip to Europe. The events that take place during their trip, leave the audiences in splits.

Image courtesy: Still from the trailer

