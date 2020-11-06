Daily Ent Recap Nov 6: Anupam Kher To Release A Book And Other News That Made Headlines

Many incidents took place in the entertainment industry on November 6, 2020. From BTS star Suga getting a shoulder surgery to Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol revealing the name of their son, many news made the headlines. Read to know the daily entertainment recap for November 6, 2020.

Here are the major events that made headlines on November 6, 2020

BTS' Suga undergoes shoulder surgery, singer to take break from music activities

According to a report by Soompi, BTS star Suga has undergone shoulder surgery. The surgery comes as a preparation of the mandatory military service. The decision to undergo the surgery was taken after an extensive discussion with the agency. As a consequence of the surgery, BTS' Suga will not be able to be a part of the promotion of BTS’ new album BE.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol reveal son's name as Veer

Actor Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol announced the name of their baby boy. The couple has named their son as Veer. They also introduced the baby to the world via Instagram. The picture showed mom Amrita and dad Anmol holding the little fist of their baby.

Anupam Kher's book On Lockdown, Says 'pandemic Has Changed Our Lives'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to announce that he is going to author a book. In the post, he said that the pandemic has brought everyone on the path of self-discovery and will power. He also said that he will reveal more details soon.

The #Pandemic has changed our lives forever. It has also put us on the path of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs & the strength of positive thinking. I managed to write a book about all this in this #Lockdown. More about it very soon. Jai Ho! 🙏🤓 #NewBookAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/6RhfvEQ8lg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 5, 2020

Kangana Ranaut Enjoys Fun Dinner Hosted By Maharaja Of Nalagarh, See Mesmerizing Pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut attended a get-to-together hosted by the Maharaja of Nalagarh, Vijayendra Singh. She was also accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel. The video of the gathering was uploaded by Rangoli on her Instagram.

Darasing Khurana's wedding in Dubai

Darasing Khurana exchanged wedding vows with Mona Jaswani in Dubai. Darasing looked dapper in a sky blue suit while his bride looked stunning in a pastel traditional lehenga. The wedding took place on a beach in Dubai.

Image courtesy- @kanganaranaut and @anupamkher Instagram

