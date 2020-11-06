Kajal Aggarwal Shares Her Look From Her First Karwa Chauth On Instagram; See

Actor Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her first Karwa Chauth on November 4, 2020. She has shared a picture from her first Karwa Chauth on Instagram. Scroll down to see the stunning photo of Kajal Aggarwal.

Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in her first Karwa Chauth picture

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share her first Karwa Chauth look. She is wearing a red saree. She wore a red sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with red bangles and golden earrings. She looked gorgeous in the red ensemble.

The picture garnered 427K likes within an hour of uploading and is still counting. Kajal Aggarwal’s fans are showering their love on the photo by heavily commenting on it. Many have called her beautiful and have even used heard hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their love. One fan of hers even compared her to a red rose. See their reactions here:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding took place at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Only close friends and family were invited to Kajal Aggarwal's wedding. Aggarwal has shared the photos from the ceremony on her Instagram as well. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu looked stunning in their wedding outfits.

The actor has also shared photos from her recent photoshoot on her social media. She is seen posing in various traditional outfits. Kajal looks stunning in all of the photos.

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies. She made her debut with the 2004 movie Kyun Ho Gaya Na. Some of her notable works include Darling, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Businessman, Naayak, Baadshah, and Govindudu Andarivadele. She was a part of Special 26 and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani as well. She has been nominated many times for stellar performances in films.

Image courtesy: @kajalaggarwalofficial Instagram

