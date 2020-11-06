Zac Efron To Star In A Survival Thriller Film Titled 'Gold'

Zac Efron, one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, is next to going star in the survival thriller movie titled Gold. The film will go on sales at the American Film Market. Read on to know more details.

Zac Efron to star in the survival thriller titled Gold

According to a report by Variety, actor Zac Efron is going to star in the survival thriller movie Gold. The film will be put on sales at the American Film Festival. Altitude Film Sales is also going to c-represent the domestic sales of the movie along with CAA Media Finance. The film is also backed by the Australian streaming service Stan.

Also read | If You Loved 'The Queen's Gambit', Here Are Other Intriguing Chess Dramas To Watch

Gold movie plot will revolve around two strangers who travel through a desert. While travelling, they come across the largest nugget made of gold. They both team up and come up with a plan to excavate the nugget either of whom will have to stay back to secure the equipment. Zac Efron's character is the one who gets left behind to do the job. During his stay, he has to fight against dangerous desert creatures like wild dogs and even protect himself from nosy intruders. He is waiting for his partner to come back for him.

Also read | Daily Ent Recap Nov 5: Gauahar Khan Announces Engagement And Other Important News

Anthony Hayes, who is going to co-star alongside Zac Efron is also going to direct the film. He has said that the movie's plot tells the tale of greed and reflects on where humanity is headed. Micheal Schwarz, who is one of the producers of the film has said that film will tell the tale of morality wrapped in a modern way.

Also read | Bloodshot Cast: Here's Who Starred In This Superhero Thriller Movie

The principal photography will begin in November 2020 in Australia. The film will be released in Australia and also on the Australian streaming service Stan. Executive producers of the film are Andrew Mann, Peter Touche, Simon Williams, Paul Wiegard, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Nick Forward and Mike Runagall.

Also read | Kajal Aggarwal Shares Her Look From Her First Karwa Chauth On Instagram; See

Zac Efron shot to fame after he starred High School Musical trilogy. He played the role of Troy Bolton in it. He has also worked in many blockbuster films like 17 Again, New Year's Eve, The Lucky One, Dirty Grandpa, Baywatch and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Image courtesy- @zacefron Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.