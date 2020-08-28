Nagarjuna Akkineni's Birthday To Dad-to-be Karanvir Bohra: Daily Recap For Aug 28, 2020

A number of events have occurred in the entertainment industry today. From Reha Chakroborthy’s angry gesture for the camera to Nagarjuna Akkineni's birthday have made headlines today. Hence, to sum it up in a single piece, here is a recap of some trending news that occurred in the entertainment industry on August 28, 2020.

Daily Entertainment recap for August 28, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Reha Chakroborthy’s angry gesture

Reha Chakroborthy was recently called upon by the CBI regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She was spotted by the paparazzi’s but certainly did gave them a welcoming treatment. She saw the camera through the car’s window and made an angry gesture towards it. Other people including Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Samuel Miranda whose names are related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case were also called upon by the CBI at their DRDO guesthouse.

Terence Lewis To Debut As Host with The Great India Dance Off

Terence Lewis is all set to make his hosting debut with the interactive dance show, The Great India Dance Off. The show will start airing from August 29 on Flipkart Video app. This is a great step for Terence as he will be stepping into a new role of hosting dance performances and not judging them. It is also said that he will also act as a mentor for the participants and will be helping them by providing feedback on their dance performances.

Karanvir Bora and Teejay Sidhu announce their pregnancy

Karanvir Bora recently took to his Instagram account to announce wife Teejay Sidhu's pregnancy. The Qubool Hai actor shared a couple of pictures with his wife, Teejay. he captioned the post with, "Children come into the world through us, but the plan is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He has chosen us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever ". The actor is also celebrating his 38 birthday. See post.

Sanjay Dutt Post’s for Priya Dutt’s birthday

Sanjay Dutt recently took to his Instagram handle to share a sweet birthday post for his sister Priya Dutt. he shared a picture of the two and wrote, “Thank you for always being a constant in my life. I wish you all the happiness of the world. Happy Birthday @priyadutt”. A number of their fans have reacted to their picture and have left heartfelt wished for Priya Dutt in the comments section of the post.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s throwback pictures from Disneyland

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram account to share a couple of throwback pictures. She shared memories from her 2014 trip to Disneyland, Paris. The actor shared a couple of pictures through her Instagram story. Sonam’s fans have been loving her social media presence that has grown ever since the lockdown started.

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Nagarjuna Akkineni's birthday

Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently trending on Twitter as his fans have been sharing birthday posts for the actor. His birthday is on August 29 but the fans have already started pouring in wishes for the Manam star. Here are some fan reactions from Twitter about Nagarjuna Akkineni's birthday.

