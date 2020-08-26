Daily Recap For Aug 26: Tamannaah's Parents Test Positive For COVID To 'V' Trailer Release

A number of events have occurred in the entertainment industry today. From Keanu Reeves confessing about his dream role to the release of V the movie's trailer, many entertainment stories have made it to he headlines today. Hence, to sum it up in a single piece, here is a recap of some trending news that occurred in the entertainment industry on August 26, 2020.

Also Read | Subramanian Swamy's Tweet About Sushant's Death & Other News Recap For July 30

Also Read | Daily Entertainment Recap June 15: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Funeral, Celebs Pay Respects

Daily Entertainment recap Aug 26, 2020

V Trailer released

V has been one of the most anticipated films of the Telegu film industry. The makers recently released the trailer for the film that has been creating much hype amongst the viewers. This is mostly because of the interactive dialogues of the trailer that increased the intensity of V the movie trailer.

The leading stars, Nani and Sudheer Babu are seen paying the role of Vikramaditya, a “psycho” and SP Vivek Krishna respectively. The trailer gives the viewers an idea of the iconic cat and mouse chase of a criminal and a policeman.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Parents Test Positive For COVID-19

Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared a post on her Twitter handle. The post revealed that her parents had been tested positive for COVID-19. Tamannaah wrote, “The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive". She also added that the rest of her family members, staff members and herself have tested negative. A number of her fans have been shared posts wishing a quick recovery for her parents.

Also Read | Daily Entertainment Recap: Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID & Other News

Ali Fazal Announces Upcoming Project With Avani Rai In Latest Instagram Post

Ali Fazal has been active on social media since the lockdown began. He has been sharing a number of posts from his personal life on Instagram. He recently announced a new project through his Instagram. The post’s caption reveals that he has completed a film with the debutant director, Avani Rai.

He wrote, “Premier projet de @avani.rai !! I needn’t say more. She writes on film. Archive - wrapped an important film . A very necessary film recently. More on that in good time. This here is a remnant of that or whatever got left".

Tom Cruise Heads Out To A London Theater To Watch Tenet

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been one of the most talked-about movies of the Hollywood film industry. The makers recently released the trailer of the film that has created much anticipation amongst the viewers. Tom Cruise recently hyped the movie even more after sharing his thought about the film. He shared a small vlog type of video of him going to the big screen to watch Tenet. Cruise captioned his video with, “Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.”

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Keanu Reeves talks about his dream role

Keanu Reeve recently spoke to SiriusXM’s host, Andy Cohen about his dream role. He confessed that playing Wolverine on the big screen was his dream role. Wolverine has become of the most iconic characters from X-Men. Due to its popularity, Hugh Jack managed to get two individual films for his character.

He also gained global popularity for playing the role of Wolverine for around 17 years. But after looking at reeve’s filmography, the star doest seem anywhere behind Jackman. He too has a number of iconic releases including The Matrix, Bill and Ted, John Wick and Toy Story. Reeves has also become a global sensation but still talks about Wolverine being his dream role.

Also Read | Daily Recap: While Sadak 2 Trailer's Dislikes Increase, Gunjan Saxena's IMDb Rating Falls

Also Read | Aug 25 Recap: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Updates, Saif Ali Khan's Autobiography & More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.