Daily Recap: While Sadak 2 Trailer's Dislikes Increase, Gunjan Saxena's IMDb Rating Falls

A lot has happened in the showbiz today. From the rapidly increasing dislike count of Sadak 2 to Gunjan Saxena's IMDb rating falling below 5, several events made headlines today. Therefore, here is a round-up of some major entertainment news of August 13, 2020. Take a look:

'Sadak 2' trailer to soon hit 7 million dislikes on YouTube

The highly-anticipated trailer of Sadak 2 dropped on YouTube yesterday, i.e. August 12. However, within a couple of hours, the dislike count on the trailer crossed 1 million, starting a meme fest on Twitter. Now, the trailer of the Mahesh Bhatt directorial will soon reach a whopping 7 million dislikes on YouTube as it already has crossed 6.8 million dislikes.

2) Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor share heartfelt birthday posts for late Sridevi

Today marks the 57th anniversary of the late legend Sridevi. Thus, husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to recollect and cherish their lovely memories with Mr. India actor. Husband Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us, but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi". On the other side, Janhvi shared a monochrome picture with her mother and wrote, "I love you, Mumma".

Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us , but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi pic.twitter.com/jkVSzfzD90 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2020

3) Gunjan Saxena's IMDb rating falls below 5

Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited biographical drama, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl premiered on Netflix yesterday. However, the film received a mixed response from the masses and was also slammed by the Indian Air Force for the 'negative portrayal of the Armed Forces' in the film. The Sharan Sharma directorial seems to have majorly affected by it as its rating has dropped on IMDb to 4.6.

(Image credit: IMDb)

4) Rana Daggubati's family addresses brother Abhiram's accident rumours

Actor Rana Daggubati's younger brother and producer Suresh Babu's son Abhiram was recently making headlines after the news of his alleged road accident broke. It was reported that Abhiram’s car met with an accident at Hyderabad's Manikonda colony and his car rammed into another vehicle. Now, Rana's family denied any such rumours in a media statement.

Ankita Lokande and Shweta Singh Kirti seek CBI Inquiry for SSR's death case

A few hours ago, Sushant Singh Rajput's former co-star and ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande along with sister Shweta Singh Kirti joined the #CBIForSSR movement led by Republic TV. The duo took to their respective social media handles to share a video of them seeking justice with the hashtag '#CBIForSSR'. Along with the posts, Ankita and Shweta can be seen holding a placard that read, "Justice for Sushant". Take a look at the posts below:

