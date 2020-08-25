Aug 25 Recap: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Updates, Saif Ali Khan's Autobiography & More

Today was an eventful day in the Bollywood industry with several events making it to the headline. From Saif Ali Khan's autobiography to be released in 2021 to several twists and turns in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and Priyanka Chopra Jonas replacing Alia Bhatt in Rajamouli's upcoming movie. Here is everything that happened during the day on August 25, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case updates

Sushant Singh Rajput's ambulance driver lying?

In the recent turn of events, Republic TV confronted Sushant Singh Rajput's ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar. Apparently, the driver was in contact with Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sandip Singh, but when confronted by Republic TV, the driver claimed that he does not know Sandip Singh. However, the call records showed 4 conversations between the two from June 14 to June 16.

ED shares evidence of Rhea Chakraborty dealing with narcotics

In the fast-moving probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's case, a piece of new evidence has come up. Sources confirmed that the CBI team met their ED counterparts and were also briefed about the financial angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. They also shared the data dump analysis with the agency on Monday. The ED has shared details of Rhea Chakraborty's use of narcotics and the deals associated with the purchasing of narcotic substances.

Alia Bhatt to be replaced by Priyanka Chopra?

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been one of the most awaited films of 2020. However, due to the Pandemic, the film has been pushed to release next year. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt were supposed to play lead roles in the film, but now there are reports doing round which state that Alia Bhatt opted out of RRR and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be replacing her.

Saif Ali Khan's autobiography to release in 2021

Saif Ali Khan has spent more than two decades in Bollywood, as an actor. He believes in recording memories in order to cherish them. Saif Ali Khan has penned down about his life in an autobiography which will release in 2021. Saif Ali Khan’s autobiography will include incidents about his family, home, success and failures.

Ishaan Khatter shares BTS of Khaali Peeli

The teaser of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli released yesterday. Ishaan Khatter shared a few BTS pictures from his upcoming movie. In the picture, the actor was seen standing in front of a taxi, dressed in a pair of denim and shirt.

