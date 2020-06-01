Anushka Sharma Has THIS To Say About 'Paatal Lok' Being Compared To 'Sacred Games'

A recent web show that went on to become an overnight success is the Amazon Prime Video Original, Paatal Lok, released on the streaming platform on May 15, 2020. The show has been bankrolled by Anushka Sharma under her production banner, Clean Slate Films. Starring some of the highly talented artists including Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Gul Panag, and several others, the crime thriller has successfully managed to create a stir online as it received an exhilarating response from the masses.

Soon after the web series released on Amazon Prime Video, a lot of viewers drew comparisons of the crime thriller with the Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games on social media. Many users felt likewise because of the similar themes of both the shows. Recently, in an exclusive interview with an online Portal, Anushka Sharma opened up about the comparison and said that although both the shows are extremely different than each other, they are credible in their own way.

Anushka Sharma opens up about the comparison of her show 'Paatal Lok' with 'Sacred Games'

The producer of Paatal Lok, Anushka Sharma, recently sat down for an interview with an online portal wherein she was asked about the ongoing comparison of Paatal Lok with the Netflix Original Sacred Games on social media. In her reply, the Pari actor stated that people always find commonality in things but if one sees both the shows, they are very different from one another and both are credible in their own way. She added that she thinks a lot of good work is being churned out on the OTT platforms and she is very appreciative of it.

Talking about the show, Paatal Lok has not only been garnering appreciation from the masses, but also from a lot of eminent faces of the film fraternity. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anurag Kashyap, Virat Kohli and Arjun Kapoor to name a few have given the crime-thriller a thumbs up as well. Paatal Lok marks the debut of Anushka Sharma on any OTT platform as a producer and has left fans awaiting its second season already.

