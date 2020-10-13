Daily Entertainment Recap Oct 13: Ranveer To Star In 'Angoor' And Other Important News

A lot of things happened in Bollywood that made headlines today. From Ranveer Singh's Angoor remake to Kangana Ranaut's reaction to opening places of worship, here are the top stories for October 13, 2020. Take a look.

Ranveer Singh to play the lead in Rohit Shetty's Angoor

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh will be playing the lead in Rohit Shetty's next film. The film will be a remake of Gulzar's Angoor that featured Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma. Rohit Shetty wanted to make this film in 2015 but could not. Ranveer Singh has been finalised for the project and the film will be set in the present era. The script of the film is being worked on and will be locked soon. This will be the 5th installment of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter reaction to worship places opening-up

The Governor of Maharashtra recently wrote to CM Uddhav Thakarey about reopening all the worship places in Maharashtra as other states have already opened them. Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to react to the ongoing protests of BJP workers who are asking to reopen places of worship across Maharashtra during the COVID-19 crisis. She criticised the Maharashtra Government by saying that 'Sonia Sena was behaving worse than Babur Sena'. Take a look:

Nice to know Gunda government is being questioned by Honourable Governor sir, Gundas have opened bars and restaurants but strategically keeping temples shut. Sonia Sena is behaving worse than Babur Sena .... #Governor https://t.co/qgLDxB9erd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020

Ranvir Shorey gives a befitting reply after he seeks provision for 'indigenous Faiths'

Ranvir Shorey took to his Twitter handle on Indigenous Peoples Day and penned a message. He wrote that the Indigenous faiths should have a special location in the Indian constitution. He received a mixed response from Twitter users and many of them even called him a bigot. To these tweets, he replied that people and their beliefs and cultures are inseparable. Take a look at Ranveer Shorey's Twitter feud:

It’s time the Constitution of #India recognises and gives special status to the indigenous faiths of the country. Religions like Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism have no other home and deserve to be protected here. #IndigenousPeoplesDay — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 13, 2020

How am I a bigot? Put up or shut up. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 13, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Kishore Kumar

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the occasion of Kishore Kumar's death anniversary, gave him a tribute. He wrote that Kishore Kumar will always be an inspiration to him. He shared a throwback video where he sang a song of his from the film Khushboo. The song is called O Majhi Re Apna Kinara. Take a look at his video:

Sonu Sood's IAS initiative on his mother's death anniversary

Sonu Sood on his mother's death anniversary pledged that he will help IAS aspirants in the best way possible. He shared a scholarship poster in collaboration with Schoolfy Me app on his Instagram. The aspirants have to log into the official app of Schoolfy Me to register for the scholarship. He mentioned that his mother had left a legacy of education behind and thus he is taking this initiative.

