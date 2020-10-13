Rohit Shetty's 'Angoor' Remake To Feature Ranveer Singh In Lead Role

Director Rohit Shetty is currently awaiting the release of his next film Sooryavanshi which was postponed in the wake of COVID-19. While the director already has a film ready to entertain the audience, he is also working on the scrip of his next film which has been reported by Bollywood Hungama to be a remake of Gulzar's Angoor which originally featured Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma. Read below to know more details -

Rohit Shetty's Angoor remake

A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama that director Rohit Shetty wished to remake Angoor back in 2015 with an A-lister star which did not come to fruition and the director ended up making Dilwale after which he got busy building up his Cop Universe films with Simmba and Sooryavanshi. However, in the wake of the pandemic, Rohit Shetty got an extended break where he started reworking on the project he left behind nearly a decade ago. The report reveals furthermore that Ranveer Singh has been confirmed to star in the project and it will also feature the staple mass entertainment elements from Shetty's previous films.

Bollywood Hungama's source went on to reveal furthermore that Angoor's remake will be based out in the present world and not entirely picked up from the original, thus, heavy work on the script is currently being done. As of now, the final draft of the script is expected to be locked down soon and the director and his team will be moving forward to the pre-production aspects of the venture. The director and actor are ecstatic to adapt a cult classic comedy film and present to the younger generation. Actor Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying a double role, which will be his first time playing two characters in the same film. Whereas, the actor-director duo is looking forward to making the biggest comedy film in India.

On the other hand, director Rohit Shetty has his hands full with multiple projects at the moment. After the Angoor remake, the director will head over to make the fifth installment in the Golmaal film franchise. After this, Rohit Shetty will be expanding his cop universe furthermore with Singham 3, which is rumoured to be a defining film in Shetty's Cop Universe.

