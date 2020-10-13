Sonu Sood Pledges To Support IAS Aspirants On Mother's 13th Death Anniversary

Actor Sonu Sood recently announced through social media that he has pledged to help IAS aspirants in the best way possible. He made the announcement on the thirteen death anniversary of his mother, Saroj Sood, who had been a constant believer in the power of education. The actor decided to collaborate with Schoolifyme.com to provide IAS students with scholarships. His followers have flooded the comments section with love and support as they are in awe of Sonu Sood’s willingness to carry out good deeds.

Sonu Sood’s scholarship for IAS aspirants

Actor Sonu Sood recently took to social media to share details about an initiative which can help IAS aspirants. He put up the poster created in collaboration with Schoolify Me, drawing out a few details about the scholarship he is providing. The poster says that Sonu Sood has pledged to help IAS aspirants reach their goal without the financial hustle. It also mentions that the scholarship will help students in online as well as on-campus courses. The scholarships have been issued under the name of his mother, professor Saroj Sood.

The scholarship poster features the picture of actor Sonu Sood, who is well-dressed in a grey suit and is pointing towards the scholarship with a humble smile. The post says that students can either download the app or log in to the official Schoolfy Me app to register for the scholarship.

In the caption for the post, actor Sonu Sood has mentioned October 13th marks the thirteenth death anniversary of his beloved mother. He has stated that his mum left behind a legacy of education, which has stuck with him for years. On her death anniversary, Sonu Sood has pledged to support IAS aspirants reach their goals through Saroj Sood scholarships. The actor has further added how much he misses his mother dearly. Have a look at the post on Sonu Sood’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Sonu Sood's fans have appreciated the actor for his endless help towards society. They have tagged him as the ‘true hero’ while speaking highly of his personality and nature. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Sonu Sood has been in the headlines ever since he sent home migrant workers who had been stuck in different parts of the country due to the Coronavirus-related lockdown. He had always been vocal about his desire to help people in need.

Image Courtesy: Sonu Sood Instagram

