Daily Entertainment Recap Oct 19: Vijay Sethupathi Quits '800' And Other Important News

Various things created a buzz in Bollywood, on October 19, 2020. From the news of Vijay Sethupathi quitting the film 800 to Cardi B deleting her social media accounts, many incidents took place today. Check out the October 19, 2020, entertainment news.

Vijay Sethupathi quits 800

Vijay Sethupathi had received a lot of flak last week after he released the first look for the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800. Recently, the cricketer tweeted that since the movie will hamper the actor's career, he decided to quit the project. Vijay Sethupathi later shared his statement and wrote 'Thank you and Goodbye' along with it announcing that he will not be working on the film anymore.

Kumkum Bhagya's Zarina Roshan Khan passed away

Popular show Kumkum Bhagya's Zarina Roshan Khan passed away today at 54. As per reports, the actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Zarina Roshan Khan played the role of a grandmother Indu Suri, fondly known as 'Indu Dadi', in the Zee TV serial. She played the role since 2014 and also worked in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her co-actors mourned the loss expressed condolences.

Amrita Rao announces her pregnancy with RJ Anmol

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao confirmed her pregnancy with husband RJ Anmol on her Instagram. They are currently in their 9th month. Amrita Rao's baby bump is visible as sheposes in a white shirt dress. She apologized to her fans for announcing the news late, but calls it an exciting journey. Take a look at the pictures.

Ludo trailer is out now; stars Rajkummar Rao and others

The makers of the multistarrer movie Ludo recently dropped its trailer today. The movie features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. The trailer begins with Abhishek Bachchan who plays a kidnapper says “Ludo is life, life is ludo.” The film will release on November 12, 2020, on OTT platform Netflix. Take a look at the Ludo trailer.

Cardi B deleted her Twitter account as people harras Offset amidst their divorce case

WAP singer Cardi B recently deleted her Twitter account. In an impromptu Instagram live segment on Sunday, October 17, Cardi addressed that her fans kept harassing Offset on social media and he kept receiving censuring tweets. She had a major outburst on the Instagram live session and said that she was tired of explaining herself to her fans. In her rant, she mentioned that she is thankful for her fans, but some of them are acting out and shouldn't be concerned about her marriage with Offset.

Cardi B addresses fans on instagram live.... 😬 pic.twitter.com/KYZai3DMQC — tiffany (@jonestiff314) October 17, 2020

Lily James cancelled her appearance on 'Today' show

Actor Lilly James was supposed to appear in different talk shows for promotions of Rebecca as its October 21 release date nears. According to the Page Six report, the actor cancelled her appearance with co-star Armie Hammer. She was recently seen with her married co-star Dominic West in public in Rome getting cosy. Rumours sprung up soon after that and seem like that is the reason why the actor cancelled her appearance.

