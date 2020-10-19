'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Zarina Roshan Khan Passes Away; Co-stars Sriti, Shabir Pay Tributes

Actor Zarina Roshan Khan, who was a part of the cast of the serial Kumkum Bhagya, passed away recently. As per reports, she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was 54.

READ: When 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Sriti Jha Recreated Co-star Shabir Alhuwalia's Photos; See Pics

Zarina Roshan Khan’s co-stars mourn the loss

The lead stars of the show, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia mourned her loss with tribute posts.

Sriti Jha shared a selfie with Khan, where they are all smiles. The actor posted a broken heart emoji along with it. Sriti also shared a video where Zarina Roshan Khan is seen having a gala time dancing to late Sridevi’s iconic Hawa Hawai song from the shoot of a sequence.

READ:'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update October 16, 2020: Rhea Leaves Pragya Teary-eyed

Shabir shared a selfie where he was seen kissing her cheeks and wrote lyrics of the evergreen track Ye Chand Sa Roshan Chehra.

Another member of the cast, Vin Rana, shared her photograph with a broken heart emoji on Instagram stories.

Zarina Roshan Khan in Kumkum Bhagya

Zarina Roshan Khan played the role of a grandmother Indu Suri, fondly known as 'Indu Dadi', in the Zee TV serial. She has been associated with the show since its inception in 2014. Even after six years, the show is one of the top-performing serials on the TRP charts.

She had been shooting for the show till last month.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she had also worked in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and other roles as a mother in films as well.

Tributes poured in from fans of the show and other netizens too.

READ:'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 15, 2020: Rhea Misunderstands Pragya

READ:Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For October 14, 2020: Pragya Accepts Prachi-Ranbir's Relation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.