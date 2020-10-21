Sanjay Dutt Reveals He Has Emerged 'victorious' From His Health Crisis; See Statement

Sanjay Dutt has revealed that he is "victorious" from the battle he had against his illness. He posted a tweet confirming the news today while thanking his friends and family. Along with thanking his family, Sanjay Dutt also made sure to thank the medical staff at his hospital who helped him in this battle.

Sanjay Dutt emerges victorious from his battle

Sanjay Dutt’s personal life has made several headlines in the past. A few months ago, PTI revealed that Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. Since then his friends, family members, and his fans have been praying for his speedy recovery. Now, his near and dear ones have received great news.

In a recent tweet, Sanjay Dutt has informed everybody that he has emerged “victorious” in his battle against his illness. In this tweet, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he is sharing this news on a special occasion. He added that today is the kids’ birthday and hence it is the “best gift” they could’ve received.

While talking about his battle, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers”. Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s full tweet here.

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

In his tweet, the Sadak 2 actor did not forget to mention the team of doctors and staff that helped him in this journey. Through this tweet, it was also revealed that Sanjay Dutt was receiving his treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He concluded his tweet by saying “humbled and grateful”. Take a look at some of the fan reactions this tweet received.

Thank god you have recovered Sanju Sir,when I had heard that,you have got cancer,I was https://t.co/F4BsBN8krh you always Sanju Sir❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Vijay Kumar (@VijayKu32546415) October 21, 2020

This is the best news of 2020. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) October 21, 2020

Our prayers are with you Sanjay sir.i had prayed for your well being at tirupathi balaji and will be getting mundan done for the same next month.very happy that you are back.god bless you and all your family members with tons of happiness and god health for ever. — Sairam S (@Sairam120179) October 21, 2020

I used to appreciate You from your Rocky Days..going to School and seeing a suave dude in a B/W poster was a fascinating experience.Then Vidhata..and you grew with every release. 'Saajan is a Turning point and Yalgaar is different. You are an unputdownable rockstar..Enjoy. — SUDHIR MISHRA (@SHAHSUDH) October 21, 2020

Sanjay Dutt’s close family member also spoke about his lung cancer diagnosis to PTI. The family member told PTI that the rumours about Dutt having only “six months to live” were not true. He also revealed that with God’s grace Sanjay Dutt has responded well to the treatment. Since his lung cancer diagnosis, Sanjay Dutt took some time off from work. He was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt directed film Sadak 2. He is currently gearing up to star as the antagonist in the Yash starrer film KGF: Chapter 2.

